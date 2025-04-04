The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Just before her birthday on Feb. 20, pop star Rihanna found out her husband, A$AP Rocky, was acquitted in his trial. A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon.

According to the New York Times, the accusation originated from A$AP Relli, a former friend and collaborator. Their relationship had become strained following the disbandment of their rap collective, A$AP Mob, as its members began focusing on their solo careers.

A$AP Mob has played a significant role in shaping the careers of both rappers. However, the relationship between A$AP Relli and A$AP Rocky has been strained since then. In November 2021, they attempted to resolve their differences, but this meeting coincided with an incident that led to ongoing legal issues.

On the night of the incident, Relli reported that Mayers brought two other men, who were previously part of the A$AP collective, to meet him in a parking lot in Hollywood. During the meeting, tensions escalated, and according to Relli, Mayers grazed Relli’s right hand with a firearm. The New York Times also reported that the prosecutor presented video evidence showing Rocky holding a gun before the shots were fired in the parking lot.

Mayers was found not guilty mainly because two witnesses testified that the firearm Rocky held was actually a prop gun. They stated that it was recommended for him to use and that Relli was aware it was fake.

The gun was not found at the crime scene, and the defense argued that the marks on Relli’s knuckles could have been scrapes. A$AP Rocky continues to live up to his name, successfully navigating the trial and being acquitted of all charges. If he had been found guilty, he could have faced up to 24 years in prison.

Celebration of the acquittal

In a now-viral clip, Mayers’ appreciation is evident when the not-guilty verdict was announced; he hugged his lawyer and jumped into the arms of his wife, Rihanna.

Fans have remarked that the clip highlights the love between Rihanna and Mayers. The couple shares two sons, and the recent acquittal, they said, was great news for their family. Additionally, many fans are celebrating by commenting on Rihanna’s posts to congratulate her and wish her a happy birthday.

A$AP Rocky fans attending the Rolling Loud music festival are particularly excited about the recent news. Mayers is set to headline the festival March 15. His acquittal has not only salvaged his rap career but also allowed him to continue pursuing his other creative endeavors.

According to RapUp, after his trial acquittal, he has been announced as the new creative director of Ray Bans. Some still debate whether Mayers is guilty or not, but after the jury found him not guilty, there’s not much to argue about.

I’ve come across some hopeful posts speculating whether Rihanna might have influenced the jury with an album. While that is unfortunately not true, I still hope to see Rihanna make a return to the pop and R&B scene. It would be exciting to see her collaborate with her husband, A$AP Rocky. As a fan of both artists, I’m looking forward to their future projects.