Who is Brittany Broski and why should you care?

If you sadly are not one of the many enlightened individuals who engage in the cult-like following of Supreme Leader Broski, it’s possible that you either may not be a teenage girl or you are just completely avoiding the internet and social media altogether. In my opinion, Brittany Broski is one of the most humorous, innovative and multi-talented creators currently working in the industry. However, she is so much more than an influencer.

Brittany Alexis Tomlinson, stage name Brittany Broski, is a creator who has transcended the title “influencer” through her infiltration into more highly regarded aspects of media such as being the host of her own podcast and interview shows, being an interviewer at red carpet events in the U.S. and abroad and writing and performing music.

Brittany Broski’s career in the entertainment industry began when a video of her tasting kombucha with an adverse reaction went viral on social media in 2019. Immediately following this, she was fired from her stable job at a bank in Texas and decided to move to LA to pursue a career in more creative pursuits as a social media creator or influencer.

Since then, Broski’s following has skyrocketed through the content she posts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. On YouTube alone, Broski has three separate channels, including her main channel, in which she posts everything from art history to makeup and cooking videos, her second channel, which contains her podcast, “The Broski Report,” and a third channel, which contains her celebrity interview show, “Royal Court.”

Alongside her own content, Broski frequently appears alongside other content creators and celebrities such as Drew Afualo, Caleb Hearon and Trixie Mattel.

In recent years, Broski has been found on numerous red carpets interviewing high-profile celebrities with creative and well-researched questions, and has also created a reputation for making her dreams come true by meeting her all-time favorite actors, celebrities and musicians including Pedro Pascal, Harry Styles and Beyoncé.

However, within the last few months, Broski has made the surprising leap into singing. Not surprising in the sense that she is a bad singer because she certainly is not, but surprising because she released her first single, a cover of Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” out of the blue. Since then, she has released her first original single, “The Sun,” on all listening platforms, and it has received very high praise.

The reason Broski has been so successful in her ability to permeate through multiple levels of the entertainment industry is her relatability and also her willingness to discuss topics that some creators may shy away from.

Brittany has frequently brought up topics on her podcast, ranging from difficulties within relationships (romantic and platonic), struggles with her health via weight and relationship to food, the realities of life as an Internet personality and difficulty in navigating the extent to which she can be vulnerable online.

Hopefully this article did a good job informing you on the significance of Brittany Broski within the entertainment industry and the positive impact she has on young women. Now do yourself, Brittany and me a favor and further familiarize yourself with the content she creates by listening to her new single “The Sun” and watching a few of her many YouTube and TikTok videos.