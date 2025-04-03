What we can expect to see in season three of “Euphoria”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Since the release of season two of “Euphoria,” fans have been waiting patiently (and seemingly hopelessly) for another season. But, after a long three years, filming for season three has finally begun! Fans are desperate to know who is returning, what new faces we can expect to see and how the plot will change, especially with the heart-breaking loss of cast member Angus Cloud (rest in peace).

Since filming has started, some fans have posted pictures revealing clues as to what plot points we may expect to see in the upcoming season, which reportedly will take place five years in the future. Additionally, the show’s official Instagram account has revealed the full cast for the new season.

Many of the show’s supporters have expressed their excitement for the new cast members, including Grammy-winning Spanish pop singer Rosalía, English actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and former football star and actor Marshawn Lynch.

Many viewers have also expressed their concern regarding the possibility of Dominic Fike not returning to the show. In 2024, the singer reported that he was unsure if he would be returning due to the lack of resources available on set to help him stay clean. However, he recently reported to Variety that he will be returning, despite not being listed in the post.

As many of us already know, though, we are sadly saying goodbye to many cast members, including Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett) and Javon “Wanna” Walton (Ashtray). Despite being some of the show’s most beloved characters, “Euphoria” sadly no longer has a place in the lives of these actors anymore.

Ferreira reported that she felt as though there was nothing left for her character, Kat, in the show and that she no longer wanted to play the “fat best friend.” Many fans were disappointed in her plotline in season two, and Ferreira found these comments to be disappointing as well.

While she enjoyed playing Kat Hernandez, she felt as though there was no need for Kat’s storyline to continue. Reid is now attending the University of Southern California and, understandably, no longer has the time to be in the show anymore. We all remember from the end of season two, Walton, sadly, will not be returning either, as he has made a career out of professional boxing. But, as sad as it is to see these characters leave the show, we love to see them stick to achieving their dreams!

Fortunately, though, we can still expect to see many of our favorites, such as Zendaya (Rue Bennett) and Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), who were recently seen filming in a cafe in Lancaster. With the show being set in the future, fans are enthusiastic to see the two iconic characters still seen together as friends.

Other pictures have circulated online as well, including a shot of Zendaya working at a small convenience store on the side of the road. Many questions have also begun to circulate online from these photos, including: Does Rue take over Fez’s store? Is she still in debt from losing the suitcase? Is she sober? How has this affected Maddy and Rue’s relationship? And so many more points that I can hardly wait to find out the answer to.

But let’s finally get to the most important part: When do we get to see the new season?! Hopefully, very soon! In fact, according to Teen Vogue, cast member Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs) stated that the release is set to take place in 2025.

Unfortunately, with filming just starting in January 2025, the show’s producers are currently unsure if that will be possible due to conflicts with the actor’s schedules. However, the show (hopefully) will not be released any later than 2026. But after waiting this long…what’s another year anyway?