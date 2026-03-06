What to wear: Summer concert edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to concerts, if you’re anything like me, you start planning your outfit the second an artist announces a tour, even if it’s months in advance. So, why not start planning your summer concert outfits right now?

Clothing

The formula for a good concert outfit can be anything. When it comes to styling, it’s all about the pieces you pair together. The base idea of your outfit can be as simple as jeans and a crop top, but then you have to dig deeper into what that means. Think about your favorite color combinations, silhouettes, textures and so on.

Some color combinations I’ve had my eye on lately are silver with turquoise, plum with olive and steel blue with mocha brown.

For the silhouette of your outfit, consider your most-worn pieces in your closet. Do you tend to gravitate more towards a baggy look, tight-fitting garments or a mix of both? Do you like low-rise, high-rise or mid-rise bottoms? What kind of necklines do you feel most comfortable wearing? There are endless possibilities when it comes to mixing and matching the varying silhouettes of pieces.

Layering various textures is another way to create visual intrigue. Fringe, lace, mesh, ruffles, fur, velvet and silk are just some of the different textures you can play around with. A few examples of exciting combinations could be lace with suede fringe and denim, leather with metal hardware and faux fur or velvet with silk ruffles and leather.

Your denim doesn’t have to be boring either! If you want an extra pop of intrigue, try out embroidered or studded denim.

Don’t forget to consider what kind of venue you’re going to and the weather.

In the end, it’s all about wearing what excites you and makes you feel comfortable and confident.

Shoes & Accessories

When it comes to styling a well-balanced and visually interesting outfit, accessories can make or break it. When looking for the right accessories, take into consideration intriguing color combinations, the size of the pieces compared to the silhouette of your clothing and comfort. Right now, the trend for accessories seems to be the bigger the better.

Statement jewelry will help you stand out, though styling these pieces may be easier said than done. Here are some tips for wearing statement jewelry:

Don’t be afraid to mix metals; in fact, the more the merrier. To take it a step further, mixing metals and their textures can help enhance your look even more.

Think about where you want to draw attention. You can style statement earrings and bracelets together or necklaces and bracelets, but never necklaces and earrings; otherwise, you risk the pieces distracting from the look as a whole. You can style rings with either combination, but keep in mind the size of the bracelet compared to the size of the rings, so they don’t clash.

Lastly, always make sure you’re balancing out the pieces you wear. Don’t go overboard with chunky jewelry on every limb; sometimes, all it needs to be is as simple as layering thin chain necklaces and a few rings.

If statement jewelry isn’t your scene, but you’re still looking for a wow factor in your outfit, think about adding a belt with an interesting buckle. Big sunglasses are also becoming popular lately and will especially come in handy, not just for upgrading your outfit, but for outdoor concerts and festivals.

When it comes to shoes for a concert, the more comfortable the better. Common choices include a classic sneaker or a trusty pair of platform boots.

Forget Fast Fashion

Don’t be afraid to ditch the fast fashion and dig through your entire closet or invest in long-lasting pieces. It’s important we think about what kind of companies we support and how our actions will affect the environment. Fashion is all about getting creative.