The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

From the second I chose to attend Kent State, I knew I wanted to study abroad. In fact, the Florence program was one of the main reasons I ultimately decided to attend Kent in the first place.

I thought that after spending over three years preparing for and thinking about a semester abroad I’d have everything figured out. In the months leading up to my departure, I spent endless time watching YouTube and TikTok videos from people who had gone abroad before me.

The school even hosted a pre-departure orientation to help prepare students for what to expect, what to pack and how to handle the emotional toll of being abroad.

As much advice as I had, nothing could have prepared me for what I felt when I arrived in Florence this January. So, here are a few tips I wish I had known before my semester abroad.

Pack more than you’d think

I know this goes against everything the people on TikTok will tell you, however, it’s now April and I have found myself feeling so bored with the clothing options I have here with me.

With a limited suitcase and closet space, it is important to pack smart when going abroad. Make sure to bring items that can easily be mixed and matched for multiple outfits.

Simple black and white tops paired with jeans can make for a multitude of good outfits. However, I wish I had brought more of my fun/colorful tops with me as well.

I think bringing a few statement pieces can also help end some of the boredom you might start to feel when you are limited to such a small segment of your wardrobe.

With all that being said, you will likely end up buying clothes while you are abroad (the shopping is great here). I’ve just found myself buying much less clothing than I thought I would.

Missing home will hit at the most random times, and that’s okay!

As excited as I was for my time in Italy, I knew there would be times I would miss being at home. What I didn’t expect was that it wouldn’t hit until about mid-way through the semester.

When I first arrived I was living in such a bubble of new experiences, new cities and new friends that I didn’t fully have time to think about things I was missing at home.

Once I started settling into a routine I found myself missing more things from home. I can’t even begin to count the amount of times I was drinking my morning cappuccino wishing it was a large iced coffee from Dunkin.

I also think that once this homesickness started to creep in I tried to deny that it was even happening. Everything abroad is supposed to be magical, how could I possibly be missing home?

Now I realize that missing home does not take away from the excitement I feel when living in Italy. I can miss the feeling of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at school while also simultaneously having fun celebrating at a random Irish Pub in Florence.

Take time to explore your home city

Before leaving to study abroad, I had a long list of places I wanted to visit. I expected to be in a different country every weekend.

While you certainly can travel every weekend, I highly recommend spending some time in your home city as well. Some of my favorite memories have been from walking around Florence and stumbling into random boutiques and restaurants. There are so many hidden gems waiting to be found.

It can add so much more to your experience abroad if you find places in your home city that you can call your own. For example, finding a cute coffee shop or bakery where you can go do homework every week can make the city feel like home.

Make time for yourself to rest

Studying abroad can involve long days and being somewhere new almost every weekend. It is important to take time for yourself to relax in between the craziness.

It’s easy to feel like you need to take advantage of every single second while you are abroad because you only have so much time in the city. That will just lead to extreme burnout and exhaustion.

It’s okay to have days where you go to bed early or sleep in super late. A movie night in your room can be a great way to unwind and take time for yourself.

Overall, studying abroad is truly a life-changing experience that I would recommend to anyone who asks. Enjoy every second that you can because it goes by faster than you can even imagine!