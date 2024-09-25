The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it is your first year at school or your last, it can be difficult to find ways to get involved on campus. However, this list will provide you with a few things you can try out! These are things you can do throughout the week or over the weekend to get out of your dorm and socialize.

One of the first ways to get involved on campus is to join a club. While this is probably the option you will hear the most, it is a great way to meet new people who share the same interests as you. There are so many clubs that you are bound to find something that catches your eye. One of the easiest ways to find a club is to look up the club list on Kent State’s website or go to an activity fair. Activity fairs provide a way for you to meet different clubs and hear exactly what the club is like from members. You can ask questions and learn more about the organization without making any commitments yet. From there, you can go to one of the club meetings and see what you think! Keep in mind that sometimes you have to try out a few clubs to find one that is the perfect fit for you.

Another way to get involved on campus is to join a fraternity or sorority. This option has a lot of stigma around it, but is actually a great way to make friends and meet a lot of new people. Both the fraternities and sororities at Kent State take great care of their communities and make sure every member feels accepted.

There are options to join formal recruitment in the fall or wait until the spring and see which fraternities/sororities offer informal recruitment. Make sure to learn about the process and the philanthropy options before you sign up for recruitment. This will help you decide if it is really something you want to do! However, if you do decide to sign up, you are bound to make new friends and connect with people of all different majors/backgrounds across campus.

Kent State also offers a lot of events through the Flash Activities board, also known as FAB. They host different events ranging from karaoke night to bingo night to formals. These events provide a great way to get out of your dorm room for a few hours and interact with students all across campus. It can be a great way to make new friends or just have fun with your current friends. Often times there are giveaways involved, so you could win different prizes as well (and who would say no to free things?). I recommend going to a few of their events and see which ones are your favorites!

Finally, you can get involved on campus by going to a sporting event. Kent State offers a wide variety of sports including football, soccer, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and more. All student tickets are free, and it can be a great thing to do after classes or over the weekend with your friends. Gameday atmospheres in the student section are always so much fun and allows you to cheer on our sport teams. Go Flashes!

All of these options are ways you can get involved on campus and can be done throughout the entire year! They are a great way to make new friends or give you things to do with your current friends. Some of my closest friends at college were made from joining a club, so I definitely recommend getting involved. You never know how much fun you might end up having until you get out there!