TV show and movie characters who inspire fall fashion

As we watch the seasons change, we watch our closets change with it. A new season means a new you, meaning a new wardrobe. Who doesn’t love a reason to buy new clothes? I know I use an excuse every chance I get. But as you change out your closet, you may want to turn to the media for fall outfit inspiration. Here are three characters perfect for inspiring your fall wardrobe.

Rory gilmore, “gilmore Girls”

Starting off strong with a classic fall icon, Rory Gilmore. It has become a tradition in recent years for people to do their yearly “Gilmore Girls” rewatch every fall. The show is known for its small town charm in the setting of Stars Hollow that fulfills its watchers with a sense of cozy comfort perfectly acceptable for fall. Within its cozy town is the stylish yet cozy fall outfits worn by Rory Gilmore. Though we know Rory to be smart, she had quite good taste in outfits, too. Rory is the perfect example of fall and the “downtown girl” aesthetic. To achieve the Rory Gilmore look, you would have to include knit sweaters, low-rise jeans, turtlenecks, mini skirts, plaid patterns and headbands to accessorize. One of her most iconic outfits has to be the cream chunky knit oversized sweater, paired with low-rise jeans. In recent years, this sweater has become viral on social media, with people trying to find the perfect dupe to achieve this look.

Nancy Downs, “The craft”

“The Craft” is known for its paranormal spells, cast by the four teenage witches of St. Benedict’s Catholic High School. Along with brewing spells, they also brew up stylish, punk “whimsigoth” outfits. One of the witches in particular is Nancy Downs, the main antagonist of the movie and truly exemplifies a witch. When you think of Nancy, you may think just of her siren eyes and manipulative manners, but her style is definitely a style you should try. She’s seen dressed in classic “emo” apparel and captured the ’90s grunge look trending at the time. To achieve Nancy’s ’90s grunge witch look, you would have to include wearing black from head to toe, Dr. Marten boots, black vinyl trench coats, mesh tops, layered necklaces and spiky chokers. Audrey Wu / Her Campus Media Design Team

Blair waldorf, “Gossip girl”