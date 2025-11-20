To-dos and chores: How to make them fun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To-dos, chores, work and your everyday tasks – when it comes to these, you do not want to be dreading them. Here’s how to create motivation instead of waiting around for it!

A key component of this practice is making yourself productive and completing what you need to, even when you do not feel like doing so. This builds the first block for positive habits and a strong base of resilience. Continue to show up for yourself and for others in positive ways. Remember that the little things add up to create the bigger picture.

Another way to make tasks fun for yourself is to treat the accomplishment of doing so as a reward in itself. You did that, and you should recognize and be proud of it. You putting in time and effort for yourself is self-love and a gift curated for you, by you.

An app I highly suggest and recommend for self-care, motivation and getting things done is Finch. Finch is an app where you take care of your bird pet to help them grow by completing the tasks you have created on your checklist for the day. This is by far one of the most beneficial apps I have ever put to use.

I utilize it daily and have noticed a significant impact on my life in the best of ways. It makes the things you may procrastinate fun and easier to accomplish. I highly suggest you give it a try. I haven’t been disappointed by it once!

Another app recommendation I suggest is called “Egenda – Homework Manager.” This is a free app that allows you to separate your classes and plug in your homework, quizzes, projects and tests into your due dates, so you are prepared and steady with a solid foundation for each upcoming day. It is super beneficial, and when you have your assigned tasks completed, you just swipe to represent that they are done!

Being proud of yourself is one of the greatest gifts of all after a time of hard work and dedication. For example, we love that feeling when we put in the effort for a test and walk out knowing we aced it – it is incredibly rewarding. We also all love the feeling when we get to lie in bed at night, knowing that we completed all that we needed to for the day and that we tried our best.

Whenever you don’t feel like showing up for yourself, remind yourself of why you are working so hard and what the effort is all for. You got this. Believe in what you can do. You become your habits, so start building great ones now!