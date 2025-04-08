‘They’re not alone’: How Kent is raising awareness on sexual assault 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2023, there were five sexual offenses for forcible fondling on Kent State University’s campus, according to the university’s 2024 Annual Security Report, marking a decrease in the offenses occurring on campus.

To help create a community that supports survivors of sexual assault, which forcible fondling is categorized as, The Center for Sexual and Relationship Violence Support Services at Kent recognized April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Jennifer O’Connell, director of SRVSS, said since sexual assault is an ongoing issue, the Kent community and other communities need to continue to bring awareness to the warning signs and resources available.

“[Because] I think a lot of times someone who choose to sexually assault somebody has been receiving messages, in their lifetime, saying it’s okay to have power over somebody, it’s okay to take advantage of somebody, it’s okay to hurt somebody,” O’Connell said.

Outside of recognizing the signs, bringing awareness also includes understanding consent and how to be an active bystander intervening to prevent sexual assault, she said.

“[SRVSS doesn’t] believe that we need to put the responsibility on a victim to prevent from being a victimized,” O’Connell said. “The responsibility is first and foremost on who is causing the harm to just not cause harm, but then I think as society, and as a community, we all have a responsibility to look out for our friends, our peers, our colleagues.”

With the need to look out for one another, SRVSS organized several events throughout April to educate members of the community about sexual assault, while also offering victims a safe space.

One of the events meant to empower both the community and survivors is the Empowerment Walk on April 17 from 4-6 p.m., starting at the track found behind the Kent State Ice Arena.

The walk is meant to help people understand how bystanders can offer support to victims by standing, or walking, with them and listening to their stories.

“It is about empowering the community to support survivors, and empowering individuals to take action for community change,” O’Connell said.

To help raise awareness of sexual assault crime victims and their rights, SRVSS has begun hosting tabling events like one on crime victims’ rights and a future one on child abuse prevention.

SRVSS will also host two More Than Words events, April 7 and April 21, allowing survivors of sexual assault to express their experiences through art. It is important to note that these events are not therapy programs.

“It’s using art as a tool to help you feel like you can begin to take back your life, you can start to heal, you can let go of things and beliefs that you might have about what happened that are not helping you,” O’Connell said.

Starting April 7, the “What Were You Wearing” exhibit will be on display in both the Center for Visual Arts in the Esplanade Gallery and the Williamson House in the Judy Devine Gallery.

The exhibit is displayed in the two galleries yearly and is composed of stories from survivors of sexual assault featuring recreations of the outfits they wore when they were sexually assaulted.

“That’s really about raising awareness and trying to break down some of those myths about that a survivor or victim asked for it, they were wearing something that caused the other person to assault them,” O’Connell said.

SRVSS will host a reception for the exhibit April 9 in the Williamson House from 4-6 p.m.

From these events, O’Connell hopes community members can recognize the need to create a community not accepting of myths about sexual assault and other attitudes about rape culture.

“As a member of our community, we all have a role to play, we shouldn’t tolerate behavior that perpetuates stereotypes, myths and attitudes that rape is somehow okay or that victims cause themselves to be raped,” she said.

She also hopes that those impacted by sexual assault can recognize the support they can receive from the Kent community.

“There are people who are here at Kent State who will support them and care, and that they’re not alone, that it’s not their fault and there are resources for them,” O’Connell said.

For more information on future SRVSS events, its website provides information on dates, times, locations and events, in addition to resources for survivors.