The versatility of the fashion industry: How to choose your style

We have, over time, grown as a society in multiple ways. With this growth comes the progression of self-expression and individuality. One of the most significant ways of demonstrating one’s creativity and character is through the exploration of fashion.

Two of the main factors contributing to changes in fashion and its versatility are both historical/political influence and the rise of trends within the industry. Over time, as more worldwide issues are addressed, ideas and acceptance are touched upon increasingly, contributing to the vast selection of styles that we are able to choose from today.

So what do we do with so much selection? How do we embrace or even know what our own style is?

Well, first of all, you don’t need to strictly define your style, but knowing a few categorical names can be beneficial. You may have seen certain descriptors matching a specific aesthetic online, such as “fairy core” or “grunge” for a few. Having an idea of the vibe you want to exude with your look can be helpful in exploring the wide range of fashion the industry has to offer.

An app that I use frequently to explore this variety is one a lot of us know and love – Pinterest. This site is a world of creativity and exploration, used to inspire and spark self-interests.

What I recommend most of all, however, is exploring the clothing you see in your day-to-day life. I suggest that when you shop, try and purchase from thrift stores or buy second-hand. Not only is this more sustainable, eco-friendly and resourceful, it is also significantly cheaper.

Pick up an article of clothing or apparel if you have a vision. There are no wrong answers when it comes to expression, as individuality is tied to self and soul.