The running mate to Election season: Election anxiety and how to calm your ballot

As Nov. 5 comes closer, the uncertainty as to who will be in charge of the country increases. This feeling eating you up about whether your candidate will take the oath in January has a name and it’s Election anxiety.

The American Psychiatric Association conducted a poll earlier this year, revealing that current events related to the economy are a source of anxiety for 77% of adults, while the upcoming election causes anxiety for 73% of adults.

Terra Howell-Muth, the clinical manager at the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Portage County, said Election anxiety is the result of feeling a lack of control in the outcome of the Election.

“Individuals feel a need to make impactful decisions and can have a fear of how [the] results may impact their future, which results in anxiety,” she said.

The rise of social media makes it easier for people to access updates about the Election, like polls, and to hear others opinions about the candidates, Howell-Muth said.

“Unlimited access to news sources that often sensationalize stories to grab attention, and the news cycle is constant,” she said.

Since social media has the ability to feed the uncertainty surrounding the Election, Howell-Muth recommends taking a break from our phones to prioritize relaxing activities like spending time with family and friends.

As Nov. 5 approaches, having discussions centered around politics will undoubtedly happen, so she recommends keeping these conversations respectful and to step away from them when they begin to create anxiety.

“Separate people from their viewpoints; you can love someone without agreeing or understanding their viewpoint,” Howell-Muth said.

Like general anxiety, the symptoms surrounding Election anxiety can vary based on the individual. However, she said these symptoms can affect our physical health in addition to our mental health.

With this in mind, it becomes important to take care of your body by exercising, eating right and getting enough sleep.

“Focus on what you can control and [the] positive actions you can take,” Howell-Muth said.

The root of Election anxiety is the desire to make a difference, so making your voice heard by voting becomes another remedy for it.

For Kent State students who are experiencing Election anxiety and are in need of more resources, the Counseling and Psychological Services created a section on their website highlighting how to combat Election anxiety.

CAPS advice mirrors Howell-Muth’s advice with the addition of recommending people embrace their feelings of uncertainty by attending CAPS’ sessions like Stress Busters and Anxiety Toolbox as the feelings they’re experiencing are normal.

If these feelings persist past the Election and turn into Post-Election Stress Disorder, anxiety caused by feelings of hopelessness and dread because of the Election results, it is important to seek professional help.

“Seeking professional help is completely appropriate; there is help available, and things can get better,” Howell-Muth said.

For those living near the Kent area, she recommends reaching out to the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Portage County and to call 988, if someone you know is in a crisis or thinking of harming themselves.

Although the Election may cause feelings of dread and uncertainty, Howell-Muth said it is important to remain hopeful by looking towards the positive things in our lives.

“Search for hope [like] the beauty in nature and finding and celebrating people who are doing good work and contributing positivity into the world,” she said.