The chaotic relationship of Buckingham and Nicks: What to know

On July 17, 2025, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham broke the internet by posting joint Instagram posts with the lyrics of their song “Frozen Love,” from their 1973 album “Buckingham Nicks.” Leading fans of Fleetwood Mac to predict the re-release of the album. The album was taken off the market in the early 1980s and hasn’t been produced since. On July 23, the two ex-bandmates announced that they were indeed re-releasing their album Sept. 19 and released the re-recording of their song “Crying in the Night.”

Now, you may be asking why this is as big of a deal as it is. Well, it’s because Nicks and Buckingham haven’t been seen together since the celebration of life for their bandmate, the late Christine McVie, in 2022. That itself was what we think is the first time since Buckingham filed a lawsuit against Fleetwood Mac upon him being fired. So yes, this reunion will go down in history as one of the greatest in music history. Here is everything you need to know before the re-release of the album Buckingham-Nicks.

It was 1966, the time of flower power and peace. Nicks and Buckingham were seniors at Menlo-Atherton High School. The two met at an after-school gathering where they joined together to sing the ’60s hit song “California Dreamin,” by The Mamas & The Papas.

Nicks soon became a part of a psychedelic rock band called “Fritz” as the lead singer. As the band stayed together, Nicks and Buckingham continued dating other people. Though Nicks did admit when she first met him, she fell totally in love with him.

In the early ’70s, Fritz broke up and suddenly the two were much more than bandmates and moved to Los Angeles together. They decided to be a musical duo together and released the original album of “Buckingham, Nicks.” The record flopped and the label dropped them.

In 1974, Fleetwood Mac members at the time, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie came across Buckingham at the studio, in hopes of his killer guitar skills. Buckingham agreed to join them but told the band he and Stevie were a package deal. And from then on, history was made.

Now comes the creation of one of the greatest albums of all time “Rumours.” During this time was when the band hit a rough patch. The McVies divorced, Fleetwood divorced Patty Boyd and with that went down the relationship of Buckingham and Nicks. But luckily, this resulted in some of their best songwriting from songs such as “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams” and of course “Silver Springs.”

According to Rolling Stones, Nicks said, “On this album, all the songs that I wrote except maybe ‘Gold Dust Woman’ — and even that comes into it — are definitely about the people in the band.”

During this era, the tension between the two was obvious, as they would shoot glances at each other as they screamed song lyrics at each other. Letting one another know, they hated each other.

The band took a break and the two weren’t seen performing together again until 1997, when the famous performance of “Silver Springs” happened, and Nicks would look Buckingham right in the eyes to let him know he literally would never get away from the sound of the women that loved him.

In 2018, Buckingham officially left the band and was said to have been fired.

In recent years, it has shown how influential this relationship and band remain, as it even inspired the book and TV show “Daisy Jones & The Six,” which Nicks said was like watching her own life.

So now, as we watch this almost 60-year-long “situationship” continue to live on, it is shown to be evident to us that there will always be a magnetic force pulling them towards each other, whether it’s through love or hate.