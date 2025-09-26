The “ballet core” trend and how to incorporate it into your wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this article, you will learn about “ballet core” and coquette fashion. You’ll learn what they are, which elements you can incorporate into your wardrobe to follow the trend and a few style icons you can reference who often dress in these styles.

What is ballet core? WHat is Coquette Fashion?

Ballet core is a fashion aesthetic that incorporates elements and styles from ballet, often including wrap tops, leg warmers, ballet flats, etc. Ballet core is often associated with coquette fashion, a hyper-feminine style of fashion often centered around elements such as lace, the colors pink and white, skirts, bows, etc.

Coquette fashion and ballet core are both often used as a way to reclaim femininity so a girl or woman can express herself. Some describe coquette as an umbrella term to describe multiple different sub-categories of feminine and girly fashion, such as ballet core, romantic academia, dollette and dark coquette. Today, we’ll be focusing specifically on ballet core and coquette fashion as a general umbrella term.

Elements of Ballet core/COquette Fashion and how to incorporate them into your wardrobe

There are many items you can incorporate into your wardrobe based on these aesthetics. I will list some of the main elements of ballet core and coquette fashion that you can incorporate into your wardrobe! You don’t have to use all these ideas and elements all at once in order to add coquette fashion and ballet core to your wardrobe. Sometimes a subtle addition or two can make your outfit feel a lot more feminine and girly, so here are some of the main characteristics of ballet core and coquette fashion.

bows and ribbons Bows and ribbons are another great way to accessorize and decorate your already existing outfit and wardrobe with more feminine elements as a finishing touch. Bows often feel very ballet core because you will see ribbons often with pointe shoes or ballet shoes in general. Bows are often seen as very girly and feminine and can be a great way to add to your outfit. Bows can be commonly seen as a hair accessory that has been growing in popularity over the last few years. Bows and ribbons in general have also been seen as a pattern for wallpapers or decor, as well as an accessory to tie on bags, shoes, etc. All in all, bows and ribbons are an easy way to spice up an outfit and make you feel your feminine energy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by isabella ricci 🎀 (@isa.bella.ricci) Lace Lace is a common element found in ballet core and coquette fashion. It often comes across as feminine and delicate and can be used in a variety of ways in your outfits. Lace tights, lace tops or lace skirts are all possible ways to incorporate lace into your wardrobe to get that feminine feel. Don’t be afraid to branch out from white lace; lace is beautiful in a variety of colors as well! Burgundy or brown lace tights would be a great way to add coquette fashion to your warmer, fall wardrobe. ballet flats Ballet flats are a great example of fashion taking elements from ballet. Ballet flats are designed to look like ballet shoes, and because of this, they are often seen in ballet core outfits and wardrobes. When incorporating ballet flats into your wardrobe, don’t be afraid to try fancy patterns and colors; no need to stick to the basic, neutral, solid colors. I’ve personally been drawn to this design of red and white gingham-patterned ballet flats that I will definitely be purchasing soon! polka dots Polka dots are a super cute pattern that can be worn in a variety of ways. Polka dots have really been growing in popularity over the last few years, and have become especially popular in the last few months. Incorporating polka dots into your wardrobe is a great, trendy way to lean into the coquette fashion aesthetic using prints and patterns! Wrap tops Wrap tops are a common warm-up clothing item in ballet. Due to this, they’re often seen in ballet core outfits as well. A pastel colored wrap top is great to pair with other ballet core elements or styled on its own in an outfit. Bonus points if it has frilly, lacy edges or a bow/rosette in the center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ౨ৎ luna ౨ৎ (@icedluna) tights and Cute socks Tights are another staple in balletcore fashion. They’re also a great way to wear a skirt in colder months like fall if you find fleece lined tights. You can also wear fleece lined tights under lacy tights to add extra layer of warmth. Feel free to have fun with the pattern and designs you choose. Lacy tights are another element that really leans into the feminine and girly aspect of coquette and ballet core, and are a great way to add texture to an outfit. Tights are also a great way to show creativity and add pops of color to your outfit! Don’t be afraid to try new funky colors like pinks, blues, burgundy, etc. leg warmers Leg warmers are another great way to stay warm in colder seasons. Leg warmers come directly from the art of ballet, often used as warm-up attire, and are therefore extremely common in balletcore specifically, as well as coquette fashion in general. Leg warmers can be paired with Uggs or other slipper-like boots for a more casual look or can be paired with dressier shoes like ballet flats for a more feminine and dressed-up look. I personally love leg warmers, especially the ones with little details like pearls, patterns or bows on them, like the example below. Soft makeup Soft makeup is a staple in balletcore and coquette fashion. More minimal or natural-looking makeup is also associated with the style, but don’t be afraid to go a little heavy with the blush. Try incorporating pink into your makeup through blush, lip color, eyeshadow, etc., to really lean into the feminine and girly look. It’s also common to see eyeliner shapes that make the eyes look larger and rounder in a coquette fashion, but do whatever eyeliner best fits your eye shape. Soft makeup is more of a generalization of the vibe of the makeup, not a set of strict guidelines you should follow, especially if other makeup styles fit you better. Pearls Pearls are another element of coquette fashion that brings a sense of femininity to an outfit. Pearls are a great way to accessorize an already existing outfit and are easy to incorporate! Pearls personally make me feel very feminine and dressed up because they remind me of what you’d wear to an opera, so I love incorporating pearls into my wardrobe to feel more dressed up and in my feminine energy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tilly 🎀 (@your.coquette.girl) Sweaters Sweaters are a perfect way to incorporate balletcore and coquette fashion into your wardrobe in the colder months! A cute pastel or white sweater paired with a skirt and tights or even jeans can give the feminine and girly feel that coquette fashion and balletcore are known for. Even darker colored sweaters paired with other balletcore or coquette elements (like a bow and lacey tights) can still give off the feminine coquette aesthetic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANIELLE GLANZ SHANES (@shestyledwhat) Florals Floral patterns are another great way to bring coquette fashion into the outfits you wear. We mainly see floral patterns in summer or spring, but don’t be afraid to wear them in colder months as well! A pretty pink floral dress or top paired with a white cardigan and tights can be a perfect pastel fall outfit.

Who are some coquette/ballet core style icons?

When looking into any style, it’s great to have role models and style icons to reference the fashion and style of, and to look towards for certain trends. Here, I’ll list a few celebrities or influencers whose style I feel lends well to coquette or ballet core, or who I feel incorporate some of the elements listed below. Not every person fits every single element listed, but they’re still good examples.

