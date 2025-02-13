The 67th Grammys: Best and worst dressed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 was a monumental year for the music industry. Albums like “Brat” by Charli XCX brought back electropop, and her tour is captivating the world. Chappell Roan rose to fame this year with her unique style and the largest crowd in history at Lalapalooza.

Sabrina Carpenter had a massive year as well with the chart-topping success of “Short n’ Sweet” being the number-one album on Billboard for three consecutive weeks. We also cannot forget about Billie Eilish releasing her album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” with her hit single Birds of a Feather which spent 16 weeks in the top 10 charts.

The Grammys were sure to be a close call this year. In the end, it was Beyonce’s genre-bending “Cowboy Carter” that took home the award for album of the year. Beyond the music itself, the Grammys are all about fashion. What will your favorite artists wear on the red carpet? Let’s take a look at some of the highs and lows at the Grammys this year.

First, one of the most anticipated artists, Taylor Swift. There were some predictions of what she would wear to the red carpet this year, but no one expected her to arrive in all red. There was a chain detail on her upper thigh with the letter T. Fans thought this could allude to herself or her boyfriend, Travis Kelcee. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9. Fans speculated her all-red outfit was in support of her boyfriend and his team for when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Next, Charli XCX came to the carpet in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, a designer for Jean Paul Gaultier. This dress was beautiful and elegant with a hint of the edge she portrays in her music. It had a very flattering silhouette that was so stunning, it did not need any jewelry. She closed out the show performing her Grammy-winning song for Best Dance/Electropop Recording of the Year, Von Dutch.

Now for a more interesting look, Chappell Roan walked the carpet in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown as well. She stated that she had this specific dress saved on her Pinterest board for years. Chappell has always had a very head-turning style which people either love or hate.

A rather disappointing look to me was Billie Eilish this year. Billie came to the Grammys in Prada. She is known for her baggy, gender-neutral style, but to me, this outfit was a little boring. I think she could have used a little more detail overall. Nonetheless, the look still matches her personality and music catalog.

My personal favorite artist on the red carpet was Sabrina Carpenter. She is known for her adorable youthful style and this look was no exception. Her dress was made by the Irish designer Jonathan Anderson. I love it when an artist dresses like their music. Her album “Short n’ Sweet” was marketed as a light blue vintage style which translated to her Grammy outfit. She took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Finally, an artist who will be releasing their new and highly anticipated album “Mayhem” this March, Lady Gaga. Gaga displayed the aesthetic of her new album on the carpet in a gothic glamour dress designed by Samuel Lewis. She also debuted a brand-new song called Abracadabra as well as a music video during an ad break at the Grammys, which encapsulated her old music. Her fans are saying that she is bringing the “Old Gaga” back.