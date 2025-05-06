The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Get ready for Summer 2025, because it is just around the corner! Need some guidance on what to pack in your beach bag or upcoming summer trends? I am here to let you in on the secrets of summer 2025.

Summer ’25 Fashion trends

If your closet needs a refreshing update, 2025 is the year to do it! This summer Vogue has let us in on some upcoming trends for the warm weather approaching. One staple you must have in your closet is a “U-turn” tank top, because the deep scoop neckline is making its return this season.

In addition, we may have some rainy weather approaching us, so fashion experts suggest windbreakers and waterproof jackets. Although school will be out, plaid and pleated skirts will be in according to Vogue. And finally, Tomato red will be the color of the season in 2025.

Swim trends change, adapt and evolve every summer, and this season, you want to be in the know. MALIA GRIGGS AND ALANNA MARTINE KILKEARY from Glamour have shared their favorite trends in swim clothing coming this season. The editors have shared their favorite brands for every occasion, including when they’re on a budget. Some of their favorite brands overall include Free People, Summersalt, Amazon and H&M.

Some of the best things about Free People are their sustainable materials and trendy styles. They are known for using recycled materials in the pieces, and additionally, donate unsold wholesale items to nonprofits to divert waste from landfills. The only downside is the price and limited sizes. However, the brand conveniently carries up-and-coming styles like boho crochet bikinis, tropical patterns and plunging one-pieces.

If you are looking for a brand that carries a wide variety and selection of swimwear, Amazon is highly recommended. The popular retailer is easy, convenient, cheap and has fast-shipping. Some exclusive brands to look for through the site is Cupshe, Miraclesuit and Wrewring. Cupshe is budget-friendly, holds classic styles and is known for their built-in tummy control.

If you like moderate and full coverage swim, Summersalt, Boden and Andie are brands best suited for you. Summersalt is known for its inclusive sizes, providing coverage in a modest and chic style. Each style offers tummy-control compression and runs in a wide variety of sizes from zero through 24.

They carry styles such as Tankinis, long-torso styles, high-waisted bottoms and even beach cover-ups. Boden is known for their sustainable one-piece suits, with supportive cups and modest silhouettes. The brand may be pricey and have limited sizing, but it’s known to be one of Kate Middleton’s favorite. Andie is known for similar modest features.

If you are into more basic and comfortable styles, H&M, J.Crew and Aerie are the places to look. Aerie is affordable, partially sustainable and comfortable. The brand carries simple and aesthetically pleasing patterns, colors and styles for every preference. J.Crew is modest, high-quality, comfortable, elegant, stylish and timeless. A bonus is that the brand carries sizes zero to 24. H&M is known for its very current styles reflecting the most recent trends. The swim appears luxurious, but is fortunately more affordable.



Summer on the Go

Now, it’s time to pack that summer bag! Sometimes the anticipation of summer can cloud our judgment and allow us to forget some of those necessities. We should be bringing a few things along with us every time we step outside.

Most importantly, a water bottle is the first thing we should be packing in our bag this summer. Hydration is key when spending hours outside in high temperatures. If you need a few recommendations, Owala and Stanley are both trending water bottles this year.

Along with hydration, protection is also a priority this summer. Don’t neglect SPF in 2025, as you should be using 30 or higher on your skin. The New York Times suggests the best sunscreens to use this summer, and why. According to Caira Blackwell and Nancy Redd, you should be using a facial sunscreen every day and reapplying every two hours for the most effective results.

To name a few of their suggested sunscreens, they recommend Banana Boat Light as Air, Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen, CeraVe ultra-light moisturizer, Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day and Olay Complete Daily Moisturizer. Of course, you will need something to block out the sun, like a ball cap or sunglasses of your choosing.

There are so many more items you need in your procession this season. Vogue has shared their top beauty products you should be using this year. Some simple on the go products you should be packing in your summer bag include, but aren’t limited to RHODE pocket blush, Clarin’s lip comfort oil, Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist, Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer, Dolce & Gabbana Mint Lip Oil Plumper and Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Facial Spray.

Now that you are updated on the summer 2025 must-haves, you are one step closer to having all the essentials for this season. Make sure your on the go summer bag is packed and ready to go, because summer 2025 here we come!