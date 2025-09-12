Student discounts and where to find them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With classes starting up again, many students are too busy with studies and extracurricular activities to also be working a job. So many students ditch their favorite services because they just don’t have the budget for them. Luckily, many companies offer discounted prices for students. Here are a few you might want to check out!

FoOd Delivery

DoorDash

DashPass for students costs only $4.99/month, with no delivery fees and an overall lower service fee on deliveries. DashPass members can also get exclusive offers from their favorite stores. Students can sign up through the app.

Grubhub

Grubhub offers a free subscription to Grubhub+ for students who sign up through the app. According to Grubhub’s website, students get “$0 delivery fees on eligible orders…, lower service fees on eligible delivery orders, 5% back in Grubhub+ credit… and exclusive deals.” All you have to do is find your campus and verify your identity as a student.

Uber Eats

Uber One for students can be accessed in the app. Students receive savings on Uber and Uber Eats for just $4.99/month. Uber One offers a $0 delivery fee on eligible orders and 10% off eligible orders. You can even earn an extra 5% off from your favorite stores, like Starbucks and Taco Bell.

Streaming Services

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime offers a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds and students. After your trial is over, you can get Prime for just $7.49/month, which is half of the original price.

Hulu

Hulu’s student discount only costs $1.99/month. This offer is valid for the entirety of your time as a student and includes access to the entire Hulu streaming library with ads.

Spotify

Spotify offers a bundle with Hulu for students. Students get a one-month free trial with access to Spotify Premium and Hulu with ads. After this trial, the subscription is only $5.99/month.

Technology

Adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro offers discounts not only for students, but teachers as well. Members get access to over 20 “industry-leading” apps for just $29.99/month. Compared to its original price of $69.99/month, this is a steal!

Apple

Apple offers discounts on tons of its products for students as well as teachers. Students can also get a discounted Apple Music subscription bundled with Apple TV+. This offer gives students a one-month free trial and charges $5.99/month once the trial is over.

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Back to School Student Hub features products that are perfect for returning to campus at a discounted rate. While the discounts are not specifically just for students and are more of a general public sale, they are sure to save you money on what you need for class.

Microsoft

Microsoft offers students a 12-month free subscription to Microsoft 365 and a 50% discount once the trial is over. For just $4.99/month, students get access to core apps, like Word and PowerPoint, 1 TB of storage and advanced security for their device.

Budgeting in college may be difficult, but these deals can help relieve the stress of choosing whether or not to keep your favorite subscriptions. Good luck this school year!