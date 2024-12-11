5 tips to stay safe when going out this winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As it gets later in the semester, it also gets colder and colder. If you are 21+ and bars are close to your campus, going out on the weekend is easy and convenient. However, walking outside in the winter is not as safe as it is in warmer weather. Here are some tips I have as a health education major to stay safe in the wintertime when going out with friends!

Wear a jacket! This may be an obvious first tip, but if you are like me, the thought of carrying around a big heavy coat throughout the night seems inconvenient. However, it is worth it when you are walking downtown in freezing temperatures. Investing in a cute winter coat that looks good with any outfit and keeps you warm and cozy is a great idea if you plan to go out during the winter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chloe dougall (@chloedougallll) Bundle up and layer your clothing Coat, hat, scarf and gloves! Even though alcohol can make you feel warmer, it does not actually change your body temperature. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “When you drink alcohol, your blood vessels dilate, sending more blood to your skin. This dilation brings blood closer to the surface of your skin, which can create a sensation of warmth or flushing. But in doing so, it’s also pulling heat away from your body’s core. The increased blood flow near your skin’s surface can create the sensation of warmth, but it doesn’t raise your body temperature.” By dressing in layers and adding all of your winter accessories, you could prevent frostbite on your fingers, ears and toes. Another plus side to this is looking extra cute in a pair of fuzzy earmuffs. Get a designated driver As convenient as walking is, in the winter, it is not always the best option. Getting a designated driver is the better choice for cold weather. This friend could either come with you when going out or drop you off and pick you up. A plus to being a designated driver is that most bars offer soft drinks for free without alcohol! Paying for a friend’s soda or buying them a meal for being a DD is a great way to save money as well! eat before drinking alcohol This tip is useful for both warm and cold weather, but eating before drinking alcohol has a ton of benefits. According to Nidirect, “If you drink alcohol with an empty stomach, the alcohol passes directly into your bloodstream.” Food in your stomach slows how fast alcohol absorbs into your bloodstream. It may take longer to feel the alcohol, but this will help you avoid getting too drunk as well as avoid a nasty hangover the next day! Stay inside I’m not saying you don’t go out in the winter at all but do it mindfully. Most bars in my college town have a porch or outdoor area to be with friends, but in the winter, just stay inside the bar. Also, do not stay outside too long between places if you choose to go to multiple bars. It can be equally as fun to have a cozy night in with friends, wine and a cozy winter activity!

If you choose to go out this winter, remember to stay safe while you’re having fun!