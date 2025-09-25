Senior speak: Reflecting on my time in college

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I stepped back onto campus this August, I was hit with the reality that I am now a senior about to enter the “real world.” With my December graduation date looming closer and closer, I have spent much time reflecting on my years at Kent State.

Coming into college, I had many expectations of what things would look like, or how things were “supposed” to go. While I knew the ultimate goal was to walk across the stage and get a diploma, I could never have expected what I’d learn about myself in the process.

I think if I could go back and give my younger self advice, it would be to just join the club, sport or organization I was thinking about. There’s no harm in trying out something new.

You can meet some of the best people and best friends by simply signing up for a club that sparks your interest. Clubs like that can also be a great stress reliever when school or work starts piling up too much.

On the other hand, I would also encourage myself to join the clubs and organizations that are directly related to my major. I was far too scared to join them because I felt like I didn’t have the correct level of experience or connections to be a part of the team. In reality, that’s what those organizations are there for.

It’s a great time to put yourself out there and try new things or find an organization that focuses on something that you already love doing.

Another piece of advice I would give my freshman year self is to not let myself feel discouraged or like I was inexperienced when I was just starting my college career.

I had already chosen my major before I entered college, though I’m not sure I fully understood all of what it entailed. I felt like everyone in my classes was already so far ahead of me and knew exactly what was going on.

However, as I grew in my academic career, I realized more often than not, if you’re confused about something, another student is too. It’s okay to ask your professors questions, even if they seem silly. That’s part of what they’re there for.

Another thing I learned is that making connections and forming meaningful relationships with your professors in your major can prove to be so helpful because you will likely have a class with them again throughout your college career.

That being said, sometimes your interests change throughout your time in college. I randomly decided to add a minor in the spring semester of my sophomore year, only because I found one aspect of my class to be particularly interesting.

I think it is important to welcome these changes and allow yourself the chance to explore while you’re in college. I would have never found my desired career path if I hadn’t allowed myself to explore my interests.

When I first got to college, I thought any change in my path would set me back or disappoint the people around me. In reality, it’s more important to pursue something that interests you.

Finally, the last piece of advice I would give my younger self would be to just take everything one step at a time. I spent so long focusing on the future and what post-graduation would look like.

While it is important to take those steps to guide you to a better future, it’s also important to bask in the still moments. Enjoy some time walking around campus, sit in the college green or go to a local coffee shop downtown.

It’s the little things you will miss the most when you finally cross that stage.