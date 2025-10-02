Secret Starbucks must-haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have ever been to Starbucks, you know the choices are endless. Though you may be in the mood to try something different, something not on the original menu. Starbucks’ Secret Menu is the creation of a new drink by adding extra elements to an existing menu item.

The Secret Menu is vast, evolving and ever-changing. The menu may depend on the season and the flavors promoted at the time; however, the possibilities are endless. Toppings, syrups, sauces, fruit, juices and sweet creams can be added to frappecinos, coffee and even refreshers for your perfect customization.

Oatmeal Cookie Chai Latte

This drink is perfect for any season, and here’s how to order it. Ask for a Brown Sugar Chai in your preferred size. For a grande, add two pumps of white chocolate mocha with vanilla sweet cream cold foam. For a Venti, add four pumps of white mocha. This drink is best with oatmilk, and just for fun, add caramel drizzle!

Cookies and Cream Cold Brew

This is the perfect drink for those who love coffee and like to keep the taste bittersweet. Order a cold brew in your size of choice. Ask for 1-2 pumps of white mocha, 1-2 pumps of vanilla syrup and add sweet cream cold foam with mocha sauce mixed in.

Cinnamon toast crunch latte

This drink is for those with a sweet tooth and a love for cinnamon. Ask for an iced chai latte with cinnamon dolce syrup and cinnamon cold foam. For a grande, add two pumps of syrup, and for a venti, add 4-5.

The PInk Drink 2.0

Improve the pink drink with some extra ingredients to make the perfect customization. Order the original pink drink, add strawberry puree, 2-4 scoops vanilla bean powder and heavy cream. Viola! The new and improved pink drink!

Butterbeer Frappe/Latte

If you are a Potterhead, this drink is for you! I suppose any Muggle may find it delicious too! Order a vanilla frappuccino, or an iced vanilla latte if you’d prefer. Add 2-3 pumps of toffee nut syrup and 2-3 pumps of Caramel syrup. For a latte, add cold foam with caramel drizzle. If you prefer the frappe, it will already come with whipped cream. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Dirty Matcha

Can’t decide if you want coffee or matcha? Order a matcha green tea in any size you would like. Then, add 1-2 shots of espresso to the drink.

Cotton Candy Refresher

This drink is deliciously sweet and tastes very similar to cotton candy. Order a pink drink in any size, then add 2-4 pumps of raspberry syrup and strawberry puree. Then, to top it all off, add vanilla sweet cream cold foam for extra sweetness.

Sunrise refresher

One of the prettiest drinks you will ever order. This drink’s base will be Strawberry acai lemonade. Order it in your preferred size, then add 2-4 pumps of raspberry syrup. Top the drink with passion tea. Don’t mix the drink until you get a picture, though.

Nutella frappuccino

Nutella is a classic favorite flavor, yet Starbucks doesn’t have the item on its original menu. If you’re a Nutella lover, you must try the drink. Start by ordering a mocha frappuccino, then add two extra pumps of mocha. Then you will need two pumps of hazelnut for a grande, four pumps for a venti. Then, top it off with mocha drizzle.

Lavender Haze

This drink became popular after the release of Taylor Swift’s album “Midnights,” featuring a song called “Lavender Haze.” Order an iced passion tea with soy milk. The mixture will create the perfect lavender color. Then, to sweeten the drink, add 4-6 pumps of vanilla syrup.

Gummy Bear Drink

This drink is the drink of the summer. Order a Summer Skies, without the raspberry pearls. Add 1-2 pumps of vanilla syrup and add sweet cream cold foam on top.

Dragon Drink 2.0

This customization is rather simple. Order a regular dragon drink, then add extra inclusions. This drink is perfect with vanilla sweet cream cold foam, but you may try it with strawberry cold foam too.

Raspberry chai

This may not sound like the perfect fall drink, but trust me, you will want to try this drink. Another simple customization with only a few ingredients added. Order an iced chai latte in any size. Then, add raspberry cold foam and 2-4 pumps of raspberry syrup.

Dragon lemonade

Order a lemonade in your preferred size. Add peach juice, strawberry puree and dragonfruit inclusions for another perfect summer drink.

White pumpkin caramel latte

Start by ordering the iconic pumpkin spice latte with blonde espresso in your favorite size. Then, add 3-5 pumps of white mocha sauce. Top with caramel drizzle and pumpkin cold foam.

Pumpkin butter cold brew

This drink is for those bittersweet fall coffee lovers. Start by ordering a pumpkin cold brew without vanilla syrup. Instead, add two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup and 2-4 pumps of pecan syrup. Then, top it with pumpkin cold foam and cinnamon.

Pecan Praline latte

For the perfect simple fall drink, order an oatmilk pecan latte in any size you choose. This drink only needs 2-4 pumps of white mocha and cinnamon topping to be new and improved.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll LAtte

This is the drink of the fall season if you are looking for a deliciously sweet cup of coffee. Order an iced cinnamon dolce latte in any size. Then, add 2-4 pumps of pumpkin sauce with pumpkin cold foam. Photo by Olena Bohovyk from Unsplash

Christmas Chai

This drink is Christmas in a cup if you ask me! In any size, order an iced chai tea latte. Then, add 3-5 pumps of white mocha and 3-5 pumps of sugar cookie syrup. You must top it with the sugar cookie cold foam on top.

Peppermint bark Cocoa