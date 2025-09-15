Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 VMA performance is dedicated to the dolls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Following the release of her latest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter debuted her first live performance of the album’s second single “Tears” in New York at the VMAs Sept. 7. Sharing the stage with drag queens surrounded by hand painted signs advocating for trans rights, Carpenter has taken to making her musical universe a safe space for all.

The pop powerhouse arrived at the award show’s red carpet in a custom Valentino naked dress covered in sequined ruby lace and paired with a lavender boa delicately draped around her arms. She was up for nine awards this year, including best pop artist, and ended up going home with three Moon Person trophies.

Starting the performance off by emerging from a manhole on stage, big blonde curls intact, Carpenter’s humorous personality immediately came out to play. The set was made to resemble the busy streets of ’90s New York City and did not disappoint. As for outfits, she started the show out in a long-sleeve top covered in silver sparkling rhinestone fringe that seemingly mimicked the custom Victoria’s Secret one-piece she wore in the song’s music video.

Right before heading into the second chorus, Carpenter’s backup dancers and drag queens pulled out several picket signs promoting trans rights. “Dolls Dolls Dolls,” “Support Drag,” “Protect Trans Rights” and “In Trans We Trust” were just a few of the signs spotted on stage. One sign even referenced the song “Never Getting Laid” off of her new album, reading, “If You Hate You’ll Never Get Laid.”

While the sign display had its moment, Carpenter could be found in a prop phone booth off to the side, where her highly anticipated quick change took place. Going from moderately covered to risqué, her second look consisted of a halter-neck bra covered in silvery rhinestones, a matching under bust fringe and a pair of semi-sheer black tights with small black underwear as pants.

Paying homage to Brittney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” performance on her 2001 Within a Dream tour, Carpenter left the phone booth to break into a fierce dance break under a section of the stage where heavy rain fell from the ceiling.

The show ended with Carpenter, joined by her dancers and drag queens, still holding the picket signs, strutting to the front of the stage and hitting the final pose.

The entire performance was set to mirror the recent music video released for “Tears,” which paid homage to the iconic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and stared Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo dressed in drag.

After her performance, she changed into yet another stunning look, a sparkling archival Bob Mackie cocktail dress.

During her acceptance speech for album of the year, she doubled down on her stand against discrimination and advocated for trans rights, sharing, “I’m just the luckiest girl in the world. And I do want to say, to my incredible cast and dancers and queens on stage with me tonight: This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity. So to get to be part of something so, often more than not, that is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance and make you feel like the world is [yours]—I am so grateful. So grateful to do that. So thanks everyone here, but most importantly, my fans are just, you’ve been there for me, so thank you.”