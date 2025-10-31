Rock ‘n’ roll’s impact on fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rock ‘n’ roll goes way beyond being music. Rock ‘n’ Roll is more so a lifestyle, a way of living, and with that comes the clothes that are worn. I believe that rock ‘n’ roll has had a major impact on the fashion industry, affecting how fashion designers design and style their models. As soon as rock music was trending, everything from then on out changed.

Rock ‘n’ roll was born in the 1950s, and as always, it started with who we all know as the king of rock, Elvis Presley, rising into the music industry. Presley presented the world with a new kind of music that nobody had heard of before. We saw that he rebelled against what everybody else had thought of him.

Presley would walk out on that stage in a head-to-toe black leather jumpsuit, as many conservative people were shocked to see such a “vulgar” outfit for its time, making such an impact on fashion. Thus, rock fashion was born, and uniqueness was embraced. With every new sub-genre of rock, a new style was born.

Then came the ’60s. This is where we saw psychedelic rock come into play. Bands such as The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix were put on the map. The Beatles were all the rage as many girls had caught “The Beatlemania” fever. Anything the Beatles did, so did everybody else.

Often, the men of the Beatles were seen in matching psychedelic suits and mop top haircuts, but I give most of the credit to John Lennon, the originator of the iconic round hippie glasses. Even today, these glasses are picked out by people to resemble a bohemian hippie look.

“Round was an allusion to the peace sign, encapsulated in a circle, or the round inner circle of daisies from the flower power movement,” the publication, MYKITA, said.

In the ’70s, we saw rock stars begin experimenting more with different makeup and elaborate outfits. Many rock stars were seen embracing drag or gender bending their outfits, making this an influential time for what we all know as drag today. The band Queen dressed in drag during their “I Want To Break Free” music video. Each member of the band dressed as a girl in their own way, by wearing wigs, skirts or tight tops. Singer David Bowie wore a dress on the cover of his album, “The Man Who Sold The World,” breaking away from the usual tradition expected from men.

Singer Stevie Nicks will always be the first person that comes to my mind when I think of witchy, bohemian fashion. We can owe it to her for having flowy sleeved shawls and long maxi skirts and dresses. Many designers have used Nicks as inspiration. One designer dedicated her 1997 fall show to Stevie Nicks. Her style was also heavily used as inspiration for the TV show “Daisy Jones & The Six.” People across the internet create videos on how to dress like Nicks and achieve her look.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Designer Vivienne Westwood was always known for being in the Rock ‘n’ roll scene, especially when it came to punk rock. Westwood’s style was used to encourage political activism and spark a change. In the ’70s, punk rock began emerging with the band, The Sex Pistols, who soon hired Westwood to style the band.

The Sex Pistols were seen styled in grungy leather, spiked accessories, ripped tights and layers of flannel plaid. Westwood shaped the scene of punk and, to this day, remains one of the most influential designers. Punk continued to influence future bands such as Nirvana and Green Day.

Rock ‘n’ roll continues to influence our society every day, not just through music, but through its fashion too. From Elvis’s rebellious style to John Lennon’s round glasses, there continues to be a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll in every outfit.