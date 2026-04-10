Resolve: The power of music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has the power to create community and unite individuals from all walks of life. Local Akron-based jazz band Resolve is just one of the many artists who create music for this exact reason: to bring people together and to heal. Their live performances are a direct example of how the music they create, a lively jazz fusion, brings people together.

Below, I had the chance to chat with Donovan Shaeffer, Resolve’s saxophonist, about the band’s story, what music means to them and how music has the power to heal.

What’s the story behind Resolve’s formation?

“Resolve was a band way before we had a name! The connection in our music started way back in middle school, starting with the school jazz band. Since then, Resolve has certainly seen major changes in things like instrumentation and sound. We originally started as an R&B cover band, and since then, we’ve shifted to a more jazz fusion sound that better suits us as musicians.”

Can you tell us a bit about what your creative process looks like when collaborating? How has creating music collaboratively strengthened your bond with your bandmates?

“Chaotic… but in all the right ways. All of us are really close and talk even when it isn’t music-related, so it really just feels like your best friends coming together to do the thing we’re all passionate about. We’ve all been in musical situations where it feels tense and uneasy when it comes to sharing our musical expression. Resolve plays music that most of us feel connected to in order to amplify that expression and creativity.”

“I think music is always rekindling our friendships. If there’s ever a time when we don’t see one another for long periods of time music is always the thing that draws each other back in. For example, our current drummer Richard was someone that we met in high school. He was a senior when most of us were freshman so when he graduated, we didn’t see him again until we needed a fill-in drummer for a gig five years later where we happened to call him. Even when our bass player Gage comes back from breaks in school in Wisconsin, we always make sure we have some dates lined up with him that we can play.”

What does music mean to you?

“My favorite quote when someone asks this question is from Herbie Hancock that says, ‘music happens to be an art form that transcends language.’ It’s been brought to my attention by my saxophone professor, Chris Coles, that this is a problematic statement, so I like to emphasize that only musicians can speak the language, but everyone can understand it.”

how does music help bring people together and build connections? How do live shows in particular help create community?

“I think music is great at bringing people together because of how many different genres and types of music there are. When it comes to small talk with someone you are just meeting, asking the person about what music interests them can go a long way. Live shows are a great community builder, especially for local bands. Finding a local band that you really like is always really exciting because then you can bring friends and family out to their events and bond over both knowing that artist or band.”

how does music heal?

“There’s a lot of ways music heals… The frequency at which music was originally tuned to (432Hz) is known to be the frequency that heals the mind and body. Another way I think music heals is by the memories it holds. When someone is diagnosed with dementia or memory loss from a brain injury, one of the therapies they work on is using songs the person was familiar with to help them recall certain experiences and memories.”

With everything going on in the world, why is it important we utilize the unifying power of music? Why is community and connection so important right now?

“In today’s society, music should be cherished and can be related to certain aspects of people’s lives. Music can bring everyone together as a whole, no matter your race, religion, etc. When it comes to music, community is everything, especially when sharing the same love you hold towards your instrument. It can bring one another together by genre, artists or just a video of someone performing a song that you love.”

How do you stay inspired and motivated to create new music?

“There’s a feeling you get when playing music that’s really hard to explain. It doesn’t happen every time you play, but it’s a feeling of being “in the zone” or “flow state.” I believe that this is due to the three centers humans have. Physical, Intellectual and Emotional. Usually, musicians operate in two of these while performing, but when you are able to play in all three of these at the same time is when you play the best. It feels like the music you’re playing is more important than you… like you’re mirroring a part of something more important through the projection of your soul. For me, that feeling is what makes me want to pick my horn up every day.”

What’s the best piece of advice related to music you’ve ever received?

“Some of the best advice I’ve received is that there never is the “right time” to do something, and you should always treat every show, rehearsal, or anything like it’s the last time you’re going to touch the instrument. This means a lot because I never want to look back at something and know I could have done more or didn’t give a given performance my all.”

Do you have any upcoming shows/projects you’d like to share?

Shows to look out for:

April 25th @ Lock 3 The Longest Table.

May 6th @ Vinifera 6-9 p.m.

May 15th @ Baxters Speakeasy 9-12 p.m.

Projects to look forward to:

Resolution Podcast on all socials.

New music will be coming soon as well!