My top 5 Lollapalooza artists in 2025

The first Lollapalooza music festival was held in 1991 in Arizona. It started as a touring festival, but since 2005, it has taken place each year at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

This year’s Lollapalooza line-up is full of iconic artists. The music festival will take place from July 31 to Aug. 3 While I will not be in attendance, I am still excited to watch all of the performances online. Here is a countdown of the top five artists I am most looking forward to seeing perform!

5. Clairo

I started listening to Clairo during lockdown when her music began going viral on TikTok. I was initially drawn to her retro-indie aesthetic. Since 2020, I have not listened to her music as much, but I kept up with her as the release of her 2024 album, “Charm,” was all over social media.

I still love her style, and I am a huge fan of the outfits she has worn recently while performing. I am very excited to see what her Lollapalooza set will look like and to see if she performs any of her older songs. Clairo will perform Saturday, Aug. 2, the third day of the festival.

4. Gigi Perez

Like many other fans, I was first introduced to Gigi Perez through TikTok. Perez began teasing snippets of her song, “Sailor Song” in April of 2024. It immediately went viral, especially for many queer fans who felt they could relate to the song’s message. In July of 2024, it was officially released.

“To see the places that people have resonated with it, especially in the younger LGBT community, and what that kind of desperate love means to people universally, I mean, it’s changed my life,” Perez said in an interview with Pink News. Perez will perform Friday, Aug. 1, the second day of the music festival.

3. Bleachers

Jack Antonoff has produced music for some of my favorite artists, so it comes as no surprise that I love his band. I discovered Bleachers’ music in 2021, shortly after the release of their third album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.” I believe the band will perform with the same energy and excitement that they bring to all of their music. Bleachers will also be performing Friday, Aug. 1, the second day of the music festival.

2. Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams’ “The Secret of Us” was easily one of my favorite albums of 2024. I played it on repeat all through the summer and the fall, and I would love to hear her perform the deluxe tracks live. My personal favorites from the album are “Blowing Smoke,” “Free Now” and “us. (feat. Taylor Swift).” Abrams will perform Thursday, July 31, the first day of the music festival.

1. Sabrina Carpenter

The artist I am most excited to see performing at Lollapalooza is Sabrina Carpenter. Carpenter has been entertaining audiences on her Short n’ Sweet tour since September of last year with glittery costumes, clever wordplay and surprise “Juno” poses.

To me, this tour has truly proven her capabilities as a performer. I do not doubt that she will put on a great set. Carpenter will be headlining Lollapalooza Sunday, Aug. 3, the fourth and final day of the music festival.