Ranking Thanksgiving foods from worst to best

There are many different foods to enjoy on Thanksgiving. However, some are better than others. Here is my list of some popular Thanksgiving foods from worst to best!

5. Turkey

I know this may be unpopular and controversial, but turkey is not my favorite. There are so many other great foods that taste so much better. Plus, most of the time, the turkey is extremely dry. I have been to many different households for Thanksgiving over the years, and never once did I think that the turkey was good at an event. I always try to give it a chance, but it does not live up to the hype. I know that it is tradition, but the turkeys did not need to die for that! Let them live this year!

4. Cranberry Sauce

The only reason this is above the turkey is that sometimes if it is homemade, cranberry sauce can be very good. However, what is with the canned cranberry sauce? It looks scary and not appealing at all. I am also not sure what we are supposed to do with it. Does it go on the turkey? On bread? Am I supposed to just eat it plain? It is an all-around confusing dish, and I would prefer to eat my food without being confused.

3. Stuffing or Dressing

I am unsure if there is a difference between stuffing and dressing, but either way, I think it tastes very good. My family’s stuffing is amazing, and I don’t know how they do it. The dish itself may look a little weird, but you just have to ignore that. My family does not stuff the turkey with it, and we usually just use it as a side (although it might make the turkey taste better). I feel that it is an acquired taste, and it is not for everyone. I think it is very tasty.

2. Potatoes

Potatoes are perfect because there are a million different ways to eat them. There is something for everyone. Anyone who says they don’t like potatoes just hasn’t had it in the right form. My favorites are mashed potatoes, cheesy potatoes and potato salad. You can’t go wrong with classic mashed potatoes and gravy. They are so delicious, and you will never hear anyone complain about them. They are universally loved!

1. Macaroni and Cheese

There is seriously nothing better than mac and cheese. It is the most amazing thing to eat, not just at Thanksgiving but all year round! It is even better when it is homemade. Something about that crunchy top layer of cheese does it for me every time. I eat so much mac and cheese during Thanksgiving that there is hardly ever room on my plate for anything else. It is the superior side dish, and nothing will ever compare.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!