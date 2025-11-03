Procrastination: How to break the habit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad educational habits are too easily built and nearly impossible to break, especially procrastination. I have struggled many times with this myself, and it is no surprise that throughout the process, I have found ways to navigate my way out.

We all know that one night, when we felt a little too exhausted, and so we set aside our work for another time, when we could’ve gotten it done right then and there. It can take one night to initiate a habit and many more to break one. The important thing is to start today.

One of my favorite concepts that keeps pushing me academically, or in any of my other endeavors, is this: You should not wait around for motivation; you should create it. I’ve seen this concept work throughout my life when I don’t feel like cleaning my room, but then proceed to, instilling discipline and building motivation through my own hands.

I know that this works because I feel the rewarding factors each time that I begin a cycle of hard work after I proceed to push myself. It’s sort of like this: Those days you just felt too exhausted to go to class, but you forced yourself to go, you didn’t regret it, because you did something beneficial for yourself.

Many people claim that they “work better under pressure.” While I also used to claim this myself, this is not a true statement. Sure, you might feel motivated to get material finished because you KNOW that it is due the next day (or right before your next class), but that isn’t your best work. You did that under pressure and under stress and, in turn, you didn’t allow yourself to absorb a thorough understanding of the information.

I don’t suggest using an excuse such as “Oh, well, these assignments aren’t due till Thursday, so I can have three free days right now to do nothing.” There is a reason that you have that amount of time to get the assignment done, so use it. I promise it feels better to just section a part of the work for each day until it is due, instead of cramming it all in within a couple of hours or pulling the infamous “all-nighter.” Trust me, I’ve been there, and I learned it is not the right strategy. Just take it day by day.

My third and final suggestion in this article is one of pushing through once you’ve begun your project or task. Make a time frame that you must dedicate your time to, and then take your five-minute breaks in between.

I suggest, in your five-minute breaks, don’t go scrolling on your phone. Talk to those around you or just enjoy your quiet time. Screen time and constant intake of other information that doesn’t involve your topic of study can interfere with the strong neural link pathways that your brain creates while or immediately after absorbing information.

Habits take time to form, but remember that one quote that I’m sure many of heard, “One day, or day one?” You’ve got this!