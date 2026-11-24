This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

He’s been a wizard, a vampire, a dark knight, a questionable fiancé, an ancient greek villain and an alien shapeshifter. Robert Pattinson has truly done it all, and now, he has officially locked down the leading role of James Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s addition to the classic film franchise..

Pattinson’s filmography is longer than a CVS receipt, and it only seems to be growing as time goes on. It seems as though any recent blockbuster has Pattinson’s name tied to it somehow, so it’s almost obvious that he would be involved in the reboot of “James Bond,” no?

The news of Pattinson taking over the role of James Bond has been met with some backlash. Some of the backlash has been due to his past acting roles not being “manly” or “cool” enough to show his ability to fill the role of the most notorious international spy. This backlash mostly occurs as a result of his very popular role as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” series.

Honestly, I do feel like a brooding, mysterious and very serious vampire translates rather well into a suave spy, but apparently that isn’t a popular opinion amongst James Bond fans. I feel that maybe this discourse comes from the fact that “Twilight” has a mostly teen, female audience in comparison to the mostly older, male audience of the James Bond franchise.

Other worries about Pattinson come as a response to his role as the newest Batman. These worries, however, don’t relate to his acting abilities, but instead raise concerns with his obligations and scheduling conflicts. In a Variety article, such concerns were brought to light, and it was mentioned that many people thought Pattinson could not take on the obligations as James Bond because of his role as Bruce Wayne.

However, in the same article, these concerns were seemingly squashed considering that “The Batman II” has had various delays in production, which Variety deems as ample time for Pattinson to balance both caped crusader and martini-loving super spy.

With various concerns about Pattinson’s ability to fill the shoes of James Bond, I do think it is important to note that he faced similar backlash when it was announced that he would take over as Batman as well. Forbes discussed this in an article about Pattinson’s role as James Bond and writes about how the concerns are similar, but despite the hesitation his performance as Bruce Wayne was critically acclaimed.

As someone who has watched “The Batman” multiple times, I do have to say that Pattinson does an excellent job and portrays a mysteriously serious and dark version of Batman that I was not expecting. I also feel that his abilities portrayed in that film also prove his capability to fill the shoes of James Bond.

Besides his ability and schedule, the other main issue people have with this announcement has to do with other expectations people had for who would fill the role once it was announced that James Bond was being recast. In the same Variety article as before, it was mentioned that various British (and British adjacent actors) were up for the part. The most notable names mentioned were Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and even Harry Styles.

I definitely saw many fan casts for this role, and one that I had seen a lot of was former Superman Henry Cavill, and I also saw a lot of want for a more unknown actor to fill the role instead of a well known blockbuster star like Pattinson. While I do think a lot of the other actors people wanted could play James Bond well, I also think that Pattinson has it in him to step up to the plate and enjoy a shaken, never stirred, martini.

In all honesty, while I understand the hesitation to accept Pattinson as the newest James Bond, I think that he has what it takes to surprise us on screen and prove doubters wrong. As someone who has watched a lot of James Bond films starring many different leading men, I am excited for what is to come with the franchise.

With that being said, I do have to say that I am a little more excited to see the storyline of the new films and the choices for who will accompany Pattinson as the Bond girls in the new series. I have already seen many amazing fancasts that I am hoping to manifest into the actual Bond universe. Vogue compiled a list of 45 amazing women, any of whom would crush it as a Bond girl. Honestly, I think I care more about this casting choice than the choice of James Bond.