This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past midterm election, Ohio’s ballot contained more data center-related initiatives than any other state with 21 initiatives spanning across 18 municipalities.

The results of the election showed an overwhelming resistance by Ohio residents against the construction and operation of new data centers throughout the state.

The majority of the initiatives were bans prohibiting the construction of data centers, or centers of a certain size or energy demand. Every one of these prohibiting initiatives passed with at least 60% voter support.

Other initiatives included stricter regulations of zoning processes and requirements for these companies to provide public economic promises under the circumstance that a center is built or functioning.

The only initiative to fail with 87% of voters opposing it, was a pro-data center initiative in the village of Monroeville. This blatant objection from Ohio voters of the unchecked construction of data centers sheds a clear light on the negative impacts that they have on the environment and communities where they are built.

Arguments against data centers range from dislike of their appearances and the noise pollution they create, to serious health and safety concerns.

High energy demand, depletion or contamination of water supply and financial burden on citizens are all strong motivators for residents to oppose the existence of these centers near their homes. More so than simply banning these centers, though, the results of the election show a push for regulation, transparency and financial guarantee between the centers in existence and the communities they affect.

The Village of Perry, Ohio, included an ordinance on their ballot proposing that data-center companies be required to make promises regarding job opportunities and tax revenue with the security of a bond if promises are not kept.

Legislation like this provides hope for a future where big tech companies have less freedom to reap financial benefits at the expense of the public and the environment. Strict regulations keep residents informed and aware of the exact scale at which these centers are operating and the resources that they are taking to do so.

So, what do these results mean for the environment?

First of all, these results show an environmental and social awareness in Ohio’s voters. People are conscious of the realities that will be faced by a world with increasing data centers and the spread of big tech companies and AI.

In terms of tangible environmental results, these prohibiting initiatives being passed will save a lot of Ohio’s land from being utilized by these data companies and halt the depletion of energy and water resources for residents.

This election’s results provide hope for a future where the shift towards environmental awareness leads to real and valuable action, the voices of citizens being heard and these companies being held responsible for their actions.