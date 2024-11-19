Nurturing long-distance friendships in college

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going away to college means moving away from home, family and friends. In this week’s article, I’ll be writing about how to maintain your long-distance friendships with a busy school schedule. There are friends in life who, even if you don’t communicate everyday, you can talk to like no time has passed.

However, sometimes, the friendship road can get rocky, and communicating over the phone can be difficult to keep up. It’s important to keep your friends by your side during times of change, and there are many ways to preserve a relationship from a distance.

Communication is key

If you are celebrating, struggling or just missing someone it’s important to communicate those emotions with them. That way, your friend will know what’s really going on in your life, even if they’re not physically there. A quick “thinking of you” message or a simple update about your day can mean a lot.

You don’t have to pour out everything in detail each time, but letting them know about the highs and lows keeps them connected to your life. Communication doesn’t have to be constant, but keeping it intentional will show your friends that they’re still a priority.

Find small ways to stay involved in each other’s lives

College life gets busy with classes, assignments and social events, and it’s easy for friends to feel left out of your new experiences. To keep the connection alive, find ways to share little parts of your life with them. Snap photos of your campus, new friends or a café you discovered. Send anything that gives them a glimpse into your daily routine, and encourage them to do the same. These snippets bring you closer and keep you updated on each other’s lives without requiring long conversations.

Set a regular time to chat or check-in

Scheduling a specific time to check in, whether it’s weekly or monthly, makes it easier to stay in touch. Plan a video call or phone chat that you both can look forward to, where you catch up on each other’s lives and talk about things that might not come up in short texts.

A planned check-in helps keep the friendship a priority, and you both get a chance to feel heard and connected. Even if your schedules don’t always align perfectly, having a planned time to reconnect can give you both something to count on. I’ve found that Sunday mornings during my hot-girl walk is a great time to call friends and family. Another great idea I had during this semester is to set up a Zoom ‘Wine Night’ with my girls!

Make the effort to visit when possible

If it’s within your budget and schedule, making an effort to visit each other can be a rewarding experience. Visiting a friend’s campus or having them visit yours gives both of you a chance to explore each other’s new environments and make memories in person. Even if visits are few and far between, they bring a refreshing energy to the friendship and offer new stories and experiences to share. These visits often leave both of you feeling reconnected.

Celebrate each other’s milestones and victories

Celebrating big moments in each other’s lives is one way to make the distance feel smaller. Whether it’s a birthday, graduation or even small personal victories, let your friend know you’re proud of them. Send a small gift, a handwritten note, or even a personalized video message to show you care. Taking the time to celebrate their successes keeps your bond strong and lets them know they’re supported, even from afar.

Give each other grace and understanding

Life can get hectic quickly, and there will be times when it’s hard to keep up. Maybe you’re stressed with exams, or your friend is balancing a busy work schedule. It’s essential to give each other grace and not take gaps in communication personally. Remember that true friends understand life’s demands and respect each other’s busy times without feeling hurt. This patience and understanding will make your friendship stronger and more resilient.

Maintaining a long-distance friendship while balancing a college schedule takes effort, but it’s worth it. By embracing communication, setting aside intentional time and staying flexible with each other, you can keep your friendships alive and thriving. The friends who stand by you during these years are often the ones who will be there for the long run, celebrating all your future milestones with you!