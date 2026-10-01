My Top Five Movies of All Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, you have probably tried your best to be as educated as possible when it comes to film culture. After watching hundreds of movies, I finally know which ones are my absolute favorites.

Starring Christian Slater and Winona Ryder, “Heathers” is a dark comedy and slightly romantic movie that came out in 1989. This is my number one favorite movie of all time, no questions asked. It follows JD (Jason Dean) and Veronica Sawyer as they decide to rebel against Veronica’s friend group, the Heathers. JD convinces Veronica to pretend to “poison” her friend, Heather Chandler, and then JD actually has her poisoned. Together, they make the murder look like a suicide and even write a fake suicide note, signed by Heather Chandler. It’s quite tragic, but quite entertaining.

Now, as a queer woman and someone with taste, this movie automatically gets put into my top 10 movies of all time. Following closely behind “Heathers,” this is one of the best movies ever, to me. Released in 2009, “Jennifer’s Body” easily concluded the 2000s decade. It follows Jennifer (Megan Fox) and Needy (Amanda Seyfried), the best of friends, who are both high schoolers attending a concert at a local bar, featuring a new band called Low Shoulder. The band ends up kidnapping Jennifer and making a sacrifice of a virgin to the devil, but the sacrifice didn’t work since Jennifer wasn’t a virgin. She resurrects as a demon and begins to kill boys as revenge for what happened to her. But she’s still the same old Jennifer (mostly). Jennifer’s Body poster by Shiv on Pinterest

Oh, “Dead Poets Society.” What did the world ever do to deserve you? This movie is so beautiful, and I will forever cherish it. It was released in 1989, starring Robin Williams as English teacher John Keating, Ethan Hawke as Todd Anderson and Robert Sean Leonard as Neil Perry. The film is about a group of boys who go to an all-boys prep school with extremely high and unrealistic standards. John Keating teaches the boys English and poetry outside the lines of what the school would like. He inspires all of his students, especially Neil Perry, who decides he wants to pursue theatre. His father does not like his decision and forbids him from acting and decides to remove him from the school altogether. This essentially ruins Neil’s life and, unfortunately, pushes him to make some permanent decisions. This is one of the most beautiful films ever, and I believe everyone should watch it at least once.

I have seen every Marvel movie to exist. Ever since 2019, I have been watching them nonstop. “Avengers: Endgame” holds a special place in my heart. One of the first Marvel movies I got to see in theaters with my dad, and I have held many Marvel movies to such a high standard ever since. Three hours long and still not enough. After Thanos wiped out half of the universe, the Avengers are sent to bring everyone back, but no one said it was going to be easy. We lose a lot of Avengers in this movie, and I still have not healed from it. I can’t really say much about this movie without spoiling it, but just know it is a magnificent movie with so much to offer. If you have not watched a Marvel movie before, you’d better start now and watch “Avengers: Endgame.” Photo by Elijah O\’Donnell from Unsplash