My top 5 favorite books to read during springtime

With the beginning of spring in full swing, my reading slump, brought on by Ohio’s seemingly endless winter, has officially ended and I have opted to finally start my spring book rotation. Picking out what I’m in the mood to read can be annoying, but I’ve noticed I tend to match my reading to the changing of the seasons. Here are my top five favorite books to read during the springtime, as their words often bring a warm atmosphere to the otherwise bitingly cool April air.

1. “M Train” by Patti Smith

Memoirs may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I personally love indulging in a good honey-sweetened mug filled to the brim with thoughtfully written passages about someone else’s personal life stories, no matter how disconnected from my life they may seem.

While “M Train” is ostensibly written about things that could be seen as holding very little importance to most, it certainly makes the point (maybe even my favorite point) that a good cup of coffee, or even just a surprisingly decent one, can be the temporary, but a greatly appreciated, cure for one’s unwanted feelings of all ranges from melancholy to plain boredom.

Throughout this book, Smith writes about her everyday life, perpetually darting trains of thoughts, spontaneous travel impulses, people she interacts with both on the regular and irregular, enjoyed televisions shows and book authors, beloved film cameras lost to the sea and basically everything that held at least a shred of significance to her throughout these time jumping journal entries.

While in the book itself, Smith may have said, “It’s not so easy writing about nothing,” “M Train” makes it seem effortless and undeniably possible.

2. “Derrived From Us” by Grace Burns

My heart has always carried the most spacious soft spot for poetry. Poetry is the art form I find most precious, and I do not think it gets nearly enough recognition.

“Derived From Us” is a hauntingly beautiful collection of poems about love written after Burns realized the true importance of pausing in the present is to just be present. Each poem encapsulates a part of Burns that is reflected back to her when she is acutely aware she exists in the now, not the then or the tomorrow.

Talking about the kind of intimacy grown not from exchanges between two individuals, but from shared proximity and contemplation, she writes, “It’s a love incomplete, melancholy at times, because in observation we give a part of ourselves, without the promise of an answer” and I think that is the most devastatingly romantic remark.

“Derived From Us” is a staple in my spring book rotation because of its creatively expressed themes of death, rebirth and growth. All things spring are equally about.

3. “The Woman Destroyed” By Simone De Beauvoir

“The Woman Destroyed” is a book I’ll never forget. When I first picked it up, I had absolutely no idea what I was about to read, but it was the best surprise I have ever been given. Interestingly, it was originally written in French in 1967.

In the book, there are three separate stories about three women living vastly different lives, yet experiencing a similar distaste for the passage of time and what it has brought them.

The first story, titled “The Age of Discretion,” is about the woman’s aversion towards aging and what it entails. It explores the relationship she has with her son, her husband and her rapidly dying career.

The second story, titled “The Monologue,” is about the hostility the woman has towards others, especially those who have left her. She reveals so much about her character through her inner dialogue to the point where it helps us see why she might’ve been left.

The third and final story, titled “The Woman Destroyed,” is the written diary of an older woman who’s husband is found to be unfaithful. It explores the feelings of growing regret and frustration she develops after letting it go on and the fact that she has built her life around this man while he has his own life outside of her.

“The Woman Destroyed” is by far one of the most gut wrenching pieces of feminist literature I have ever had the pleasure of reading.

4. “Pride and Prejudice” By Jane Austen

“Pride and Prejudice” simply never gets old. It’s a timeless love story featuring a greatly independent and emotionally intelligent female lead. One of my favorite parts about this book is how authentically Elizabeth is written.

She is without perfection, but her flaws make her all the more lovable. With her freedom of thought and opinion, she is bound to make mistakes and misjudgments throughout the book, but she holds that certain level of self awareness that helps her to correct herself and grow from it.

Both Elizabeth and her love interest, Mr. Darcy, come to harsh conclusions about the other from the very start, creating a tension filled dynamic fueled by societal class standards and personal judgements. They seem to antagonize each other to no end, yet in the end are able to overcome their pride and their prejudiced natures to see the other for who they truly are.

Austen has always been able to critique societal pressures of the 1800s and advocate for women’s freedoms through her writing, while simultaneously avoiding the censorship of the time, and I appreciate that the most out of what her writing has to offer.

5. “The Princess Bride” By William Goldman

“The Princess Bride” is considered a classic in my household, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. While the initial introduction is slightly slow, stick with it and you’ll soon be immersed in a world of romantic, fantastical adventures.

There’s no question that this is the most upbeat book on this list, and the best part? The movie adaptation is, and I can’t believe I’d ever say this about a movie adaptation, just as compelling.

If you find yourself partial to fast-paced stories containing fencing, poison, true love, beats of all kinds and witty commentary, then this book should be right up your alley.

To those who may not normally read or enjoy theses genres, I urge you to give at least one of these books a try. Spring is all about change, and what better way to facilitate that than to try something new. My hope is for you to find at least one line that sticks with you like many have for me.