The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Spooky school parties, trick-or-treating with all your friends, dressing up as your favorite character, watching horror movies, pumpkin patches and haunted hay rides are all just a few of the fun activities we used to participate in during Halloween growing up. It was a holiday full of excitement and scares, which is what I think portrays some of the best Halloween costumes I wore as a child. It was always something new and fresh each year, and most of the time It was what I had hyper-fixated on for that period of time. Here are some of my favorites.

Leopard Cat (8/10)

To be completely transparent, this is one of my favorite Halloween costumes I wore growing up, but not for the reasons you may think. Yes, it is a well put together costume, as well as simple and age appropriate. I particularly enjoy the black tutu and the pink bow cat ears. But what really puts it on a pedestal is how wholesome and happy I look. That may be an idiotic reason for such a high rating, but I’m a sucker for cuteness and this costume did it. Way to go 7-year-old Brooke!

Now, if I were to wear that costume this upcoming Halloween, I’d keep multiple factors included, like the face makeup and the print, but I’m not so sure about some other things. The pink bow, even though it’s adorable, may be a bit too childish for a college student now. Also, wearing the costume over my school clothes is an obvious no-no if repeated. I’d 100% recommend this costume idea to any moms looking for a simplistic, girly costume idea for their young daughters! Just maybe for future reference, keep the puffy shoulders at home, this isn’t the ’80s after all.

Snow White (6/10)

Once again, I was so little when I wore this costume that, no matter what it is, it automatically gets a decent rating because of the cutesy factor. I had to have been around two or three years old and, to be frank, as tasteless as this costume is, it’s very nostalgic for me. Almost every girl had a favorite Disney princess they fixated on when they were tiny and, up until I could tie my shoes and pack my own lunch, mine was without a doubt Snow White. I adored her fondness for animals (especially the little birds) and related to her pure heartedness. It’s what made me want to dress up as her and sing like her.

Regarding the appearance of the costume, I think the big red bow atop my head is darling and pulls the whole look together. I also enjoy the tiny red ribbons that sit comfortably on my chest and belly, and the sheer amount of puffiness from my shoulder sleeves. I wish more effort was put in but, as a toddler, I don’t think makeup or accessories would’ve been much of a crowd pleaser. If repeated, a bold red lip would have worked with a statement scarlet Mary Jane shoe, frilled white socks and full bouncy curls. An apple in one hand, and a velvety deep red purse in the other. If in need of a last-minute costume idea, show white is a good option for a “do-it-yourselfer.” For much else, it’s overdone and stale.

Black Widow – (5/10)

As an enjoyer of Marvel movies, Black Widow was one of many of my favorite female superheroes. She is courageous, stealthy and cunning, which made her all the more appealing to me. I remember this costume being sort of a last-minute idea when I planned it and purchased it but nonetheless, it came out presentable and clean. I think the effort given was a bit lacking but, like I said, I recall the rush of trying to put together the costume in time for a party, so I probably could not have done much.

The footwear looks very pleasing to the eye and I think the black high boots were a good addition to the costume. The side part hair was accurate to Black Widow according to some of the ways she wore her hair, but I could’ve put more creativity into the hairstyle, instead of just a side pony. Maybe some curls or a braid or two possibly. I wore a side pony all the time when I was a kid, so it wasn’t much of a difference from what I had normally fashioned.

At least with some of my other costumes I had worn makeup to help tailor to the costume, even if it was a small amount, but nothing was really done here. I don’t think I would wear this costume again even though I do recommend it for Marvel fans, mainly because of how my tastes changed the more I got older, but it is a demanding costume accompanied by the empowerment of Black Widow. Fourth grade Brooke did feel very powerful portrayed as Black Widow, which makes it pretty good in my book!

Therapist/Counselor (7/10)

This costume never fails at cracking me up because I genuinely don’t think I went anywhere wearing this, I just wanted to dress up around Halloween time. I remember so vividly stealing my mom’s cheater glasses and her signature hat from the bathroom and putting them on claiming to be a therapist. The look on my mom’s face was priceless, and she more than willingly let me use her as my test patient as I asked her about her problems and wrote them down. I felt so professional and had the most fun time.

It was such a quick and easy look to put together, so I recommend it for anyone, as it was random pieces of clothing and accessories found around the house. If I was to dress up as a therapist today, which I could see myself doing, I would probably wear dress pants or slacks as well as a sweater, possibly a scarf if it fits in well, some glasses, a ponytail and some light makeup. When I imagine therapist, I imagine a smart looking woman with layers and pulled back neat hair. I could never regret that costume and even though it wasn’t one of the highest rated ones based on looks, it brought me the best memories.

Possessed/Haunted Doll (9/10)

This costume takes the CAKE for scary. Out of all my costumes over the years, I portrayed several spooky characters but never anyone creepy as the possessed doll. The outfit reminds me of exactly what a haunted doll would wear in horror movies like “Annabelle” or “The Conjuring.” The makeup only amplifies the look more, resulting in a bone chilling vibe. The lines down my mouth to resemble a dummy, the dark circles around my eyes, the drawn-on eyebrows, the red lipstick, it all looks painted on, which is what I was going for.

I believe this was sixth grade and I had almost won the scariest costume contest prize. I had been so thrilled for this costume as I had never felt so much pride in how scary I looked. I would wear this costume again in a heartbeat and not change a single thing. I strongly recommend anyone doing this idea as it’s creepy and perfect for Halloween!

Mad Hatter (8/10)

The year I was the Mad Hatter was one of the last years I went trick or treating, as I was in middle school, so I think this costume was more for our Halloween school dance. This costume definitely gets the award for most effort put in with makeup and hair. The little bit of red in my dark brown ends is a very nice touch and the makeup my mom did for me made me look authentic. I had pale skin, dark purple under eyes, rosy lips and blue eyelids.

I think the costume could have for sure been more creative and not just one big package bought at Spirit Halloween. If I was to do the Mad Hatter again today, I would add more of an individual touch and make it homemade. I would keep the tights and maybe wear a corset top and a flared out, fluffy skirt, almost like a ballerina. The makeup and hair would be replicated as well. I recommend this costume but make sure you put time and more of a spin on it, so the costume will come out excellent.

So yes, as a little girl I adored Halloween and all of the fun times I had. Sometimes I think about how I wish I could go back to any of those Halloweens, just for one day, to be fearless Black Widow, little good hearted Snow White, a girly leopard kitten again, but then I remember how much of a better job I could do on any of those costumes now, and appreciate who I am today. As bitter sweet as it is, we all grow up, and at least I have these pictures to look back at and reminisce on the good days!