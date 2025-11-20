My favorite 2025 holiday releases

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With Christmas just over a month away, holiday products are rolling out everywhere. Here are some ideas for your wishlist and some items to get you into the holiday spirit!
- Owala Holiday Collection
-
Owalas are quite possibly the most popular water bottles this year and for good reason. Their FreeSip water bottle features a lid with both a straw and an opening, offering two ways to drink from the bottle. Throughout the semester, I’ve been wanting a new water bottle, and I’ve been seeing Owalas all over campus. I will definitely be adding one to my list. Owala’s new holiday collection offers new color options and holiday designs, featuring two bow prints and a holiday village print.
- UGG Holiday Collection
-
UGG has tons of items in their holiday collection – and not just boots! They also sell coats, hats, gloves, socks and more to keep you warm as the weather gets colder. While it may not be practical for the snowy weather ahead, my personal favorite item in this collection is the Women’s Classic Ultra Mini Platform. It looks so cozy, and I love a good platform shoe!
Women’s Classic Ultra Mini Platform
- Philosophy Holiday Collection
-
Philosophy always has some of the best scents, especially for the holiday season. I am a huge fan of their shower gels, lotions and perfumes. Their holiday collection features the return of some limited-edition holiday scents, as well as gift sets of some of their classic scents and a 12-day advent calendar.
- Ulta Holiday Gift Sets
-
Ulta’s gift sets are a must-have for any holiday wishlist, and they’re also a perfect gift for family members and friends. There are literally thousands of different sets to choose from, with values ranging from $15 and under to $100, so you’re sure to find something even if you’re on a budget. My personal favorites are the fragrance gift sets. I wear Eilish by Billie Eilish almost every day, so I’ve got my eye on the Eilish 3-Piece Deluxe Mini Gift Set, which comes with a mini version of three different scents.
Eilish 3-Piece Deluxe Mini Gift Set
- Laneige Minty Lip Duo
-
Laneige has been a popular brand over the past few years, and it’s usually on my list each year. Their lip products smell so good and work so well. Leneige’s holiday gift sets mostly include classic lip and skincare items, but their Minty Lip Duo features two limited-edition holiday scents. The kit includes their Lip Glowy Balm in Candy Cane and Lip Sleeping Mask in Peppermint.
- Starbucks Holiday Menu
-
Starbucks’s holiday menu items are highly anticipated every year. Unfortunately, they did not bring back the beloved Cran-Merry Orange Refresher this year, but there are some new items being introduced on the 2025 menu. The Cinnamon Pull-Apart and Polar Bear Cake Pop were released as part of the holiday bakery menu. I am personally most excited about the Iced Gingerbread Chai. Any of these treats would be perfect to try while doing some holiday shopping this season.
Whether you’re looking for yourself or coming up with gift ideas for loved ones, hopefully this list has given you a few ideas for the holiday season!