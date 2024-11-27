The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Do you have a craft you enjoy making and occasionally think to yourself, maybe I could sell these and make some extra money! Chances are, you probably can.

Recently, many young women have taken up some “grandma hobbies” with a modern twist and a touch of their own personality. From crocheted or knitted designs to various jewelry styles and even up-cycled clothing, these women are overtaking the craft world and bringing it to their local markets and online websites.

My personal market experience started when I was very young, attending craft markets with my mom and grandma who sold their handmade home decor that would practically fly off the tables. Of course, as I got older and discovered my own style of crafting, I eventually decided to sign up for my own craft markets.

Every market is a unique, exciting experience with a lot of work put into it. At first, I began selling hand-crocheted chunky blankets and beaded wire rings, but as my skills improved I started incorporating more crocheted goods like flowers and bags, and more jewelry like earrings and necklaces.

Depending on what your craft of choice is, considering how much time and detail is put into a single product is important when deciding what to sell at a market. You do not want to underprice an item, but it is necessary to consider the audience for your products at a market. For example, the age range and the economy in a certain area are important factors. Some things will not sell as well as others, and curating an inventory will be a “learn as you go” experience.

With all of this process sometimes becoming overwhelming, losing the desire to work on your hobby is a common theme. However, this should be a fun experience, and keeping that in mind can be the best motivation to continue enjoying what you are doing.

Another important part of the market experience are the interactions with customers and other vendors. Making connections with other vendors and creating a local community of creators is an added advantage of being a part of a craft market. Meeting the shoppers and making kind, creative introductions will help any business flourish as well.

Although I have not (yet) had the opportunity to set up at any of the local markets in Kent, I have been a part of the Youngstown Flea which was always thrilling. My friend and I would work together to make enough items to curate our table set up, and spending the time working together was a blast.

Although it is easy to think you can do everything on your own, asking for help can alleviate some of the stress leading up to the event day. So, if you’re ready to start your own little business, do some research and create the opportunity for yourself! Everyone is capable of doing something they love, and finding the community to support them. Best of luck!