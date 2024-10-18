Music must-haves: An overview of my favorite artists for fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s time for hot girl summer hibernation as sad girl fall makes its entrance. What better way to make this transition than by curating a fall playlist?

I don’t know about you, but creating playlists is one of my favorite pastimes. Whether you use Spotify, Apple Music or even Soundcloud, there is nothing more satisfying than having your own personal playlist to fit every scenario in your day-to-day life. Fall is one of my favorite seasons, therefore it is when I listen to some of my favorite artists.

There is a certain energy to fall that connects me with indie/folk driven music. I listen to most of this music year-round, but experiencing it when the leaves begin to change colors and a slight breeze wisps through the air makes me feel like I could be in a hallmark movie.

Since fall is such a special time for me musically speaking, I thought I would recommend some of my favorite artists/bands and give a little background on them so you can start making your own perfect autumn playlist!

Cocteau Twins

Starting off with one of the more unique-sounding bands from my playlist, the Cocteau Twins. Cocteau Twins began in Grangemouth, Scotland in 1982. There were originally three members: Will Heggie on bass, Robin Guthrie on guitar and Elizabeth Fraser as lead vocalist. The band had a tumultuous journey consisting of nine albums and 16 EPs/singles before their breakup in 1972.

The Cocteau Twins have a very stand-out sound that is quite recognizable once you listen to them. Even though Cocteau Twins never belonged to one specific genre, they are famously correlated with the rise of dream pop. The genre of dream pop incorporates instruments like reverberated guitars and synths to give the music a mystical, dream-like quality.

One of the first things I noticed when listening to “Heaven or Las Vegas”, one of the Cocteau Twins most popular albums, was the non-existent lyrics. I thought this was odd, considering most times I could not fully make out Fraser’s words. As I looked further into the band’s history, I found that Fraser used words from dictionaries and books in different languages that went beyond even her understanding. This was an artistic decision as well a means to help with her writing anxiety. Some of Fraser’s words that stuck with me in an interview discussing her lyrics are, “The words don’t have any meaning at all until they are sung, until I sing them.” I believe the lyricism, or lack thereof, is what makes Cocteau Twins so brilliant, because the music is in the “ear of the beholder”.

Even though “Heaven or Las Vegas” is the band’s most well-known piece of work, I recommend their seventh studio album “Four-Calendar Cafe” for first-time listeners. Some of my favorite songs from this album include: “Oil of Angels”, “Evangeline” and “Essence”. One of my all time favorite songs by the Cocteau Twins, “Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops” is one I recently discovered through an episode of the TV series “The Bear” and I have been hooked ever since.

Below I have a picture of the beloved Chandler Bing from the TV series “Friends” holding the album cover of “Heaven or Las Vegas”, which ultimately depicts how I feel every time I listen to the Cocteau Twins. Their music makes me feel like I am transported somewhere other-worldly and definitely fits the fall feeling every year.

Jeff Buckley

Up next, the true love of my life Jeff Buckley.

Buckley was born in Anaheim, California in 1966. His father, Tim Buckley, was also an artist most notable for his folk and jazz music. Despite having a distant relationship with his father, Jeff Buckley followed in his father’s footsteps and took off in the New York music scene in the early ’90s.

With the help of record producer Andy Wallace, Buckley released his first and only studio album titled “Grace”. Buckley was never one to be categorized in a specific genre because of how definitive he was on his own. His music usually landed on the alternative rock or folk side, but he could also serenade a crowd with sensational ballads.

The first Buckley song I—and I assume several others—ever listened to was “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over”. I can confidently say that this song changed the trajectory of how I view music to this day. It is passionate, raw and vulnerable. Buckley puts into words what so many have felt but cannot say. This aspect of his music, along with his extraordinary and versatile vocals is what makes Buckley a staple in my fall listens.

If you have not done so, please do yourself a favor and listen to the entirety of “Grace” blasted at full volume while carving pumpkins or baking a pie. I promise your life will be changed forever.

Mazzy Star

The third listen I highly recommend this autumn is Mazzy Star.

Mazzy Star was a band formed in Santa Monica, California around the late 1980s. The band was created from an earlier group called Opal, which comprised Kendra Smith on bass and David Roback on guitar. However, after Smith departed Opal, a friend of Roback’s, Hope Sandoval, became the band’s lead vocalist. Thus, Mazzy Star was born.

Like Cocteau Twins, Mazzy Star is usually categorized in the dream pop genre with mixes of psychedelic-folk. Sandoval was the main lyricist of the group, while Roback composed most of the songs, bringing together a somber yet heavenly sounding discography. All together, Mazzy Star has four studio albums, two EPs and 12 singles.

If I could describe how it feels to listen to Mazzy Star, it would be like taking the first sip of hot apple cider on a chilly day or walking on fallen leaves in all shades of orange and hearing them crunch with each step. There is a sort of nostalgia I experience when fall comes around, and it is the same warm sensation I get in my chest when listening to Mazzy Star.

“Fade Into You” is no doubt the most known Mazzy Star song, and for good reason. However, some of my favorites I have discovered over the last couple years are “Rose Blood”, “Cry, Cry”, “Blue Light” and “Common Burn”.

Elliott Smith

Last, but certainly not least is my favorite artist to listen to not only during fall, but of all of time. I listen to Elliott Smith all day, everyday, even in my dreams.

Smith was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1969, but spent the majority of his early life in places like Texas and Portland, Oregon. Portland was where Smith started to gain most of his traction as an artist, especially when he was in the band known as Heatmiser. He began his solo career around the mid-1990s and had a big break when his song “Miss Misery” was featured in the movie “Good Will Hunting”, gaining Oscar-nominated status.

I first heard Smith’s music from “Good Will Hunting” and was immediately taken by it. I have never stopped listening to him since. His music is typically seen as extremely melancholy, but I believe that is exactly what makes Smith such a one-of-a-kind artist. The connection of vocals, harmony and instruments perfectly blends together to create an emotional yet lively listen.

The atmosphere of fall increases my love for listening to Smith’s music even more than I thought was possible. There is a certain tie I feel to fall that I also feel with Smith’s work, so together they intertwine into my life perfectly. Some of Smith’s songs I would recommend from my personal playlist this autumn are “Satellite”, “Half Right” and “Alameda”.

I stumbled upon a TikTok of Mark Ruffalo, the man that he is, talking about his own love for Smith. Ruffalo puts into words the exact feelings I had and still have after discovering Smith quite some time ago. I thought I would share just to convince you even more about adding a Smith song to your own playlist.

Now that I have prepped you through biographies, discographies and endless talk about the love I have for music in the fall season, it’s time for you to do the same!

When I learn more about artists who I have been listening to or that intrigue me, I usually always find myself more connected to their music in ways I can relate to in my own life.

If your life is full of fall drinks, festivities and media right now like mine, pick music that makes you feel good when partaking in those things. I hope I gave you some insight on new artists to add to your fall 2024 listenings!