Making the most of the semester: Tips to stay productive as the weather gets colder

During the second half of the semester, especially during this time of year, I always struggle with staying motivated. Ever since fall break I feel like I have become less and less motivated with my classes. The weather is getting colder, and with that, the holiday season is getting closer. For me especially, I find myself getting distracted with the excitement of what the holiday season might bring, but this year I am trying out some new tips and tricks to stay productive in my studies.

FInd NEw Places to study One of my favorite ways to stay productive is by switching up the places where I study. I used to only study in the library, but I recently realized that part of the reason I wouldn’t get much work done there was because I just needed a change of scenery. My new favorite place to study is Crawford Hall, the business building that opened up earlier this semester. As a marketing major, the majority of my classes are in Crawford Hall so it makes it that much easier to find time to study there. I also love that there is a café there, because if I get hungry I don’t have to leave to go find something to eat. There are plenty of great places to study around campus, and it never hurts to explore a new building or a new floor on campus. Have Things to Look Forward to It is easy to get overwhelmed with classes and homework–believe me, I’ve been there. There are some days where I won’t allow myself to make any plans because I tell myself I have to study or do homework the entire day. The funny thing is that on these “designated homework days,” I end up doing less work than I would on a busy day. It is so important to make time in your schedule to hang out with friends, call a family member or just take a break. It is healthy to take breaks, and by making plans, even if it is just to call a friend, you will be so much more productive during the day since you have something to look forward to later on. Photo by Keira Burton from Pexels Set Small, Achievable Goals On days where it seems like you have endless amounts of homework to get done, setting small, achievable goals is helpful. For example, if you have a large project to complete or an essay to write, break down these larger goals into specific yet smaller tasks. Instead of telling yourself that you’re going to sit down and write your entire essay, split it up into different parts so that you are able to put your focus on the quality of each part rather than just getting the essay done. As I mentioned before, giving yourself breaks and letting yourself work at a reasonable pace will leave you with better results than if you were to overwhelm yourself by doing everything all at once. Create a Routine and Stick to IT Another tip that has helped me stay productive as the weather gets colder is by creating my own studying routine and sticking to it. As the semester goes on, the days will continue to get shorter, along with the amount of daylight we have. Many people, including myself, work better during the morning or the day, and as the sun sets I find myself being less motivated to do my schoolwork. Shorter daylight hours can mess up these routines, which is why it is so important to adjust your studying routine accordingly and to stick to it. For me, sometimes this may mean getting up a little earlier so I can get some work done before my classes. Setting a consistent start and end time can also be helpful to keep yourself on track. Photo by Nick Morrison from Unsplash PRIORITIZE YOUr Well BEing The most important tip on this list is to prioritize yourself and your well-being. Eating healthy meals, keeping your body active and reserving time for self-care should always come first. After all, the most important thing is you and your physical and mental health should always be prioritized first. In addition, I find that when I’m focused on keeping myself healthy and happy it improves both my mood and motivation. Sometimes just going on a quick walk for some fresh air makes all the difference.

No one is 100% motivated all the time, and that’s completely normal. Everyone has their days where they just need a day off to rot in bed or prioritize their own well being. As the winter months continue to approach, I hope these tips on staying productive are helpful, but don’t forget that taking care of yourself is whats most important. There will always be another test you wish you had done better on, but we only are in college once, so make sure to enjoy it!