Kent State University’s Knitting for Those in Need club and their fall fundraiser

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Kent State is home to numerous on-campus organizations with various purposes, and with the diverse interests of students, anyone can find something they enjoy participating in. One such club—Knitting for Those in Need—allows crafty students to make items that can be donated to organizations around the area.

Knitting for Those in Need has been a Kent State student organization since 2011. Despite the club’s name, members of Knitting for Those in Need can also crochet, or use a loom knitter to create donatable items. Students interested in learning how to do any of these textile arts are also encouraged to join the club. No previous knowledge or experience is necessary.

Club members create a variety of different items to donate to local organizations that will distribute the items to those in need such as winter accessories like hats and kitchen items such as dish cloths. In addition, the members work together to create patchwork blankets for donation. This semester, club members have been working on fall and Halloween-themed knitted or crocheted squares to be pieced together for donation.

Members of the club are not expected to bring their own yarn and knitting or crochet tools, as they are provided to the students during their meetings. Because the club provides the students with the materials, they will be holding a fundraising sale this month.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Knitting for Those in Need will be holding a fundraiser selling handmade items created by the members. The items are themed for this Halloween and fall season, and people on campus will have the opportunity to stop by the second floor of the Student Center to shop for these creations between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Again, the money made will be funded back into the club to continue buying materials that will be used for upcoming winter donation projects.

While the blanket making of this fall is wrapping up, some future projects that students in the club will be working on this semester are winter hats and neck warmers, as well as some kitchen items. All in all, this organization has had a productive start to its work this semester and will continue putting in the thought and care for each of the handmade items to help community members in need.