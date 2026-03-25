It’s not the sex: Why the world loves “Heated Rivalry”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of 2025, a Crave original with a shoestring budget grabbed the world’s attention and hasn’t let go. The story of NHL players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, adapted to the screen from Rachel Reid’s “Game Changers” series, averaged 10 million views per episode. The show’s popularity also skyrocketed young stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams to fame in a matter of months.

The show features some hot and heavy sex scenes that certainly draw viewers in; in fact, the first episode of the series features about 29 minutes of intimate scenes through the course of the 49-minute runtime. Though most viewers will tell you that the sex scenes are not why they watched the entire show, and then rewatched it, and then rewatched it again.

Beyond the heat, “Heated Rivalry” tells a compelling story that spans nearly a decade within six episodes. Shane and Ilya rise to hockey stardom while dealing with deeply personal struggles. Ilya faces his father’s declining health, while Shane grapples with coming to terms with his sexuality.

Between clandestine hookups in hotel rooms and years of tension, the two men manage to fall in love. The relatable, real-world struggles the characters experience help viewers connect with them in a more intense way. When we can connect with the characters and the narrative, we automatically enjoy a piece of media more, so it’s no surprise that so many people are invested in Shane and Ilya’s story.

Beyond the relatable nature of the characters, the show also displays a sharp contrast to the now commonplace displays of toxic masculinity in digital spaces. I think that may be one of the reasons so many women in particular enjoy the show, regardless of sexual orientation.

The world of professional sports has a long history of encouraging the “tough guy” persona, often discouraging athletes, especially men, from showing vulnerability. “Heated Rivalry” challenges that narrative by showing two men who fall in love and share both physical and emotional intimacy while also being professional athletes.

Both characters also display respect and tenderness towards the women in their lives, which, though fictional, is refreshing to see for many women. Both Storrie and Williams have spoken openly about their desire to challenge homophobia and toxic masculinity on and off screen.

Since we’re on the topic, let’s talk about my close personal friends Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. Like most, I am enamored with these two breakout stars, which only increases my enjoyment of the show. Now, we know these two men are, well, really hot. Are you still thinking about Hudson Williams’ “Wonderland” shoot? I certainly am.

However, fans don’t just love them because they are gorgeous. The fanbase seems to be more obsessed with how refreshingly open and grounded the two stars are. Through numerous interviews and talk-show appearances, Storrie and Williams have remained honest and down to earth, while still giving us lots of laughable moments. Feeling connected to celebrities, admiring them (from afar, don’t make it weird) and being able to relate to them absolutely makes their work that much more enjoyable to watch.

The final, most important reason “Heated Rivalry” has exceeded expectations is that it tells a queer love story that doesn’t end in tragedy. While the show doesn’t ignore the challenges of being LGBTQ+, it also allows its characters to experience joy, love and the possibility of a real future together. As a queer woman myself, I can tell you that representation like that truly matters. In fact, Minnesota hockey player Jesse Kortuem chose to come out publicly after watching the show and seeing the support it received.

“Heated Rivalry” is set to come out with a second season in April 2027, which is only 373 days away. Not that I’m counting. No matter what first drew you in, I think we can all agree that we won’t just be watching season two for the sex. Can’t wait to reheat the rivalry!

Watch “Heated Rivalry” on HBO Max here.

Read about Jesse Kortuem’s coming out story here.

Listen to Hudson Williams on toxic masculinity here.

Read about the “Game Changers” series and other Rachel Reid books here.