Is Gracie Abrams’ third studio album on the way? Here’s what we know

As her “The Secret of Us” tour came to its end, Gracie Abrams began to tease potential music for her third studio album. Her rapid growth as an artist comes after joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour as an opening act and even snagging a collab with Ms. Swift on her “The Secret of Us” album. With her fanbase bigger than ever, the anticipation for her next move has everyone buzzing in their seats. Is a third studio album on the way? Here’s what we know!

Right before teasing any content related to a new album, fans were able to sense a change in eras for Abrams when she stepped on stage to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2025, where she showcased a new hair accessory – bandanas. Fans knew the bandana meant an era change was on the horizon, as Abrams is typically known for sporting bows during her performances.

Before taking the stage at Glastonbury, she paired her crimson Rodarte dress with a navy blue and white bandana, but later swapped it for a matching red and white bandana. Not even hours later, her fans took the style and ran with it, making Abrams responsible for the revival of this ’90s staple.

Red has also been a common theme throughout some of her recent looks, potentially signifying a prominent color for this new era.

Later on in her Glastonbury set, Abrams once again threw the fans for a loop and debuted a new unreleased song titled “Out of Nowhere” with a vocal range we’ve never heard from her before. Lyrics like “It’s violent / How I need you,” “Crawl into my open jaw” and “Wanna know you ’til you’re see through” detail an unwavering and abysmal want for someone. Towards the end, the relationship goes public and there’s a small spiral with the repetition of the words “Everyone’s watching us.”

During an interview with Zane Lowe, Abrams shared that two of her already released songs, “I Told You Things” and “Death Wish,” offer a glimpse into the artistic path she might be taking for her next album.

“‘I Told You Things’ is my favorite song on the [“The Secret of Us”] album,” she said. “That song and ‘Death Wish’ … it’s interesting making all the things that we’re making now. Those two songs have been such clues into what this next chapter feels like. And I’m enjoying it very much because it feels like a returning to the feelings that have historically compelled me to write songs.”

This got fans excitedly thinking that her next album will potentially pose as a sister album to the early fan favorite album “Good Riddance.” That album was known for diving into a heavy atmosphere containing self-deprecating lyrics surrounding a failed relationship.

“I Told You Things” was released as a part of “The Secret of Us” deluxe version and offers a new perspective on heartbreak being a driving force of insanity and painful spiraling. The track is a melancholic culmination of the overarching narrative explored throughout the album and is loaded with raw vulnerability. As the song progresses, its intensity builds, mimicking the relationship’s progression that eventually leads to her feelings of insanity.

Abrams debuted “Death Wish” during a show on her “The Secret of Us” tour at the iconic O2 Arena in London this year. She later released a recording of the live performance on streaming platforms for her fans. Although “Death Wish” isn’t connected to any of her past projects, it feels very reminiscent of “Good Riddance.”

The song utilizes restless honesty as she looks back on a relationship with a narcissist that was filled with psychological and emotional warfare. Using only a piano, her voice cuts through the cumbersome arena air as emotional debris falls off of her every word. It’s lethal and unforgiving in nature as she details the relationship that once held love, contorted into disillusion.

Abrams later premiered another new song titled “Crazy Girl,” also known as “Know You” by fans, during her set at BTS Hyde Park in London. She first teased the song in March of this year on her Instagram stories. “Crazy Girl” is about a person who is mesmerized by a “crazy girl” and willing to lose themselves just to have her.

Fans have also speculated that more of her unreleased songs, including “Deep Red” and “In Between,” to be involved with this next album.

While Gracie Abrams’ third album is likely not arriving until a much later date, the prospect of her producing another album that reaches as deeply and as violently as “Good Riddance” has me already dying for more.