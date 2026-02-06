ICE hates good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no other way to say what was done: the United States government executed an American citizen in broad daylight in Central, Minneapolis, after she dropped her three children off at school. Renee Good was a mother, a poet and undeserving of such hostile treatment.

I am sure we are all familiar with what is currently going on in the United States of America. Families are being ripped apart, people are being shot and killed and no one is safe. From American citizens who are people of color to white American citizens, and then illegal immigrants, we are all under attack, and we need to be united as a whole.

Just in early January, an American citizen, Renee Good, was brutally murdered by ICE while in her car. There are numerous videos uploaded online of the incident, and you can see just exactly how many times the agent, Jonathan Ross, opened fire on her. Three. Three times, Renee Good got shot. She was not initiating conflict with the agent, and she was definitely not trying to hit him either.

In the video, Good reverses her vehicle to back up, then puts it in drive and turns her wheel to the right, away from the officer. The Mayor of Minneapolis says that Ross was not acting in self-defense. He has not been arrested and has not faced any legal action. Unfortunately, this is the world we are currently living in, and we have to try to do something to protect our citizens, because our President, Donald Trump, is doing nothing of the sort.

Since July 2025, ICE has murdered eight people. Two of the most notable and talked-about people are Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, was an innocent person who recorded ICE violently pushing a civilian into a white SUV in Minnesota, who then fell to the ground. Pretti attempts to aid the civilian who is now struggling to remove themselves from the ground when an ICE agent pepper-sprays the individuals. Pretti is then wrestled to the ground by a group of seven ICE agents and is repeatedly sprayed with pepper spray.

There are now eight agents involved, and the new addition to the group attacking him pulls a gun from Pretti’s hip (mind you, it is entirely legal to carry a firearm on you under the Second Amendment). Another agent draws his gun and points it directly at Pretti’s back. He is now on his knees and restrained, and an agent fires one shot at him in close range. Another agent then shoots Pretti again, with the same agent who shot him the first time continuing to shoot him more times. Together, they fire six more shots as Pretti is now lifeless on the ground. There were at least ten shots fired within the span of five seconds.

Pretti did not initiate violence with the agents, and he certainly did not approach them with a gun in his hand, which is what the Department of Homeland Security wants you to believe. In a CNN video, a reporter walks you through several videos from different angles; he never appears to be a threat.

But Good and Pretti are not the only ones suffering from these acts of violence. Know their names:

Jaime Alanis

Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez

Silverio Villegas González

Isaias Sanchez Barboza

Keith Porter

Saying what is happening in our country is horrific would be an understatement. IDF, KKK, ICE: they are all the same.

A poem written by Renee Good:

On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs i want back my rocking chairs, solipsist sunsets,

& coastal jungle sounds that are tercets from cicadas and pentameter from the hairy legs of cockroaches.



i’ve donated bibles to thrift stores

(mashed them in plastic trash bags with an acidic himalayan salt lamp—

the post-baptism bibles, the ones plucked from street corners from the meaty hands of zealots, the dumbed-down, easy-to-read, parasitic kind):



remember more the slick rubber smell of high gloss biology textbook pictures; they burned the hairs inside my nostrils,

& salt & ink that rubbed off on my palms.

under clippings of the moon at two forty five AM I study&repeat

ribosome

endoplasmic—

lactic acid

stamen



at the IHOP on the corner of powers and stetson hills—



i repeated & scribbled until it picked its way & stagnated somewhere i can’t point to anymore, maybe my gut—

maybe there in-between my pancreas & large intestine is the piddly brook of my soul.



it’s the ruler by which i reduce all things now; hard-edged & splintering from knowledge that used to sit, a cloth against fevered forehead.

can i let them both be? this fickle faith and this college science that heckles from the back of the classroom





now i can’t believe—

that the bible and qur’an and bhagavad gita are sliding long hairs behind my ear like mom used to & exhaling from their mouths “make room for wonder”—

all my understanding dribbles down the chin onto the chest & is summarized as:

life is merely

to ovum and sperm

and where those two meet

and how often and how well

and what dies there.



Rest in peace to those who have lost their lives.