I Thought the New “Sense and Sensibility” Would be Boring … Girl, Was I Wrong

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I saw the new “Sense and Sensibility” adaptation the day it came out and it exceeded my expectations ten-fold. I wouldn’t say that I never interact with period pieces or period romances, but they aren’t a genre I always reach for. I normally feel that Victorian or Regency era English is hard to follow and I can’t always connect with the characters because of it.

Maybe I have just seen poor adaptations in the past, or wasn’t paying enough attention, but when I saw “Sense and Sensibility” I was genuinely on the edge of my seat the entire movie.

I haven’t ever read Jane Austen (please don’t kill me), but I have watched a few of her movie adaptations from the 2005 “Pride and Prejudice,” the 2020 “Emma” and the 2022 adaptation of “Persuasion.”

Though I didn’t hate any of those movies, none of them really blew me away. I know that is sort of shocking considering the popularity of “Pride and Prejudice,” but I’ve only seen it once and it’s on my list for a rewatch.

Besides my familiarity with these films, I mostly just went to see this newest Austen adaptation because of Daisy Edgar-Jones’ leading role, as she is one of my favorite actresses. Not only was she really great in this film, but there was so much about it that had me and my friend on the edge of our seats almost yelling at the screen like it was “Sunday Night Football” or an episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Luckily, we went to a matinee showing, so it was only us and a few older ladies who were just as invested.

It’s 1811 but in a 2026 way

One of the biggest reasons why I think I was so invested in this movie was because the acting felt very authentic. Of course, good acting can make or break any movie, but I feel like with movies set specifically in this era of England, the language can sometimes detract from the acting performances.

What I felt was done really well on behalf of the cast was their portrayal of genuine emotion while also delivering lines with the vocabulary of the time. I feel that often with Romantic-era literary adaptations or Shakespeare adaptations, emotions are not always conveyed effectively because actors are so focused on getting the lines right. Additionally, the language is so much more complex than modern American English, that I sometimes lose track of what the characters are saying.

With this version of “Sense and Sensibility,” it felt as though the emotions of the characters were very raw and present and not at all hindered by the dialect of 19th century England. The way in which all the characters were portrayed felt very natural and modern, and it allowed me to focus more on the story than on the unfamiliar words they were saying.

Along with that, I also feel that sometimes the characters in these stories feel very rigid and “proper.” In this adaptation, there were moments where the Dashwood sisters were acting just like me and my sister would. They were joking around, teasing and pretending like they weren’t just watching a duel between Marianne’s two love interests.

It all felt so natural and relatable, and it made me realize that these characters, despite being fictional and placed in a time well before our own, are just like me and my friends. People have always been the same despite the cadence in which they speak or the words they use.

In an interview with Letterboxd, Esmé Creed-Miles, who plays Marianne, comments on this rigidity many period films have. She mentions how organic and modern this film felt, and how it is sort of “wild” and unkept in the characters and storyline. Edgar-Jones was also in this interview and acknowledges a similar viewpoint as well.

Overall, this version of “Sense and Sensibility” feels very modern and relatable in comparison to my memory of other, similar film adaptations. One thing I think plays into this aspect of this specific version is screenwriter Diana Reid’s view of the novel. In an interview with Variety, Reid mentions how many different aspects of the novel feel very modern in their presentation. She mentions specifically the characters of Willoughby and Marianne.

She first mentions the relationship between the two characters, which is essentially playboy Willoughby love bombing and then ghosting Marianne for no apparent reason. A situation some of us know all too well. Reid also mentions Marianne specifically and how her romantic view of life, passion and impulsivity make her feel as though she is “ahead of her time” and someone who fits well into the ideals of today.

I feel that Reid’s reading of the novel, and recognition of modern themes and values, adds to the easy digestion of the films basic components. This partnered with the exceptional acting of the entire cast truly made the film feel relatable, romantic and real.

Also, I am going to shamelessly plug this movie one more time, so please go watch the trailer, then the movie and then get back to me with your thoughts.