The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

With Earth Day approaching, here’s how you can celebrate the planet and learn how to take care of it throughout the week in Kent.

April 21

Schidowski Fellow Laure Nolte’s “Precarious Fields” exhibit will be on display in the Armstrong Gallery, founded in the Center for Architecture and Environmental Design. The exhibit will be on display until August 21. Nolte is an architectural designer and plant-based materials researcher.

The “Field of Dreams” lecture by Nolte about her work and the exhibit will start at 5:15 p.m. in the Cene Lecture Hall, and attendees will also be able to join via Zoom.

April 22

During Embrace Nature on Earth Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., students will have the opportunity to make environmental-related crafts and learn about the planet. The crafts include building an air plant terrarium and creating wearable pins from recycled sweaters.

These crafts and educational sessions are hosted by the University Libraries and will occur in the following buildings: the Fashion Library in Rockwell Hall, the Architecture Library in the CEAD and the Wick Poetry Center in the Gaston Prentice House.

Starting at 4 p.m., the Other Casualties of War: A Discussion on the Environmental Impact of Armed Conflict will occur in McGilvery Hall room 417, also known as the Raup Geography Library. The event features a panel of professionals who will discuss the environmental impacts of armed conflict, and is hosted by the School of Peace and Conflict Studies.

April 23

The Office of Sustainability and the Earth Month Planning Committee will host Earth Fest on Risman Plaza. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the second floor of the Student Center. The fest will consist of sustainability-related student organizations tabling with activities focusing on prosperity, people or the planet. The fest will start at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.

Also, during Earth Fest, Kent State Haymakers’ Farm Market will occur on Risman Plaza allowing attendees to purchase fresh produce and crafts from local vendors.

April 25

During the Earth Science Palmer Lecture Series, the Department of Earth Sciences will welcome researcher Brian Huber from the Smithsonian Institute to discuss asteroid impact at the end of the dinosaur era. The lecture will start at noon in McGilvery Hall, room 234.

April 26

On April 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mainstreet Kent will host Clean Up Kent Spring Edition. Those interested in participating should meet at the downtown gazebo at the corner of Franklin Avenue and West Main Street to get supplies to help clean up downtown. The event is open to all who are interested.

This selection of events on and off campus provides numerous opportunities to participate in Earth Day festivities while learning about the environmental issues that affect our planet.

For more information on all events occurring during the month of April with a focus on the Earth, visit Kent State University Sustainability.