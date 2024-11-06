How “Wicked” is mastering the art of film promotion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Promoting musical films has proven to be a struggle in the past. Most recently, we watched as this year’s “Mean Girls” musical adaptation struggled to find its footing. The film was ambiguously advertised and attempted to avoid the fact that it was a musical. While “Mean Girls” shied away from its origins to craft its promotional plan, the upcoming “Wicked” film, an adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical of the same name, is doing quite the opposite.

There is an assumption in our society that musical theatre isn’t “cool.” This stereotype can be seen all throughout modern-day pop culture. To bridge this perceived gap between musicals and the public, these films must carefully craft promotional plans that draw in people who typically would look the other way.

Ever since the marketing campaign for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” in 2023, a new bar for movie promotion has been set. With the amount of content people consume growing every day, it takes a lot to stand out and “Wicked” has done just that.

“Wicked” already has two promotional juggernauts: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Erivo, whose background includes starring on stage and screen, is drawing in musical theatre fans who have longed to see her take on the iconic lead character, Elphaba.

On the other hand, Grande, an A-list pop star, is attracting those who have never seen a musical in their lives as she plays Glinda. The dynamic between Grande and Erivo has already brought much attention to the film, not to mention its several perfectly crafted brand collaborations.

The “Wicked” film has partnered with brands such as Target, Aerie, Stanley, and Grande’s own cosmetic brand, R.E.M. Beauty. These collaborations highlight the individual yet complementary shades of pink and green that represent Elphaba and Glinda’s bond, the central relationship in the musical.

Choosing to partner with companies across so many different fields has elevated this film’s promotion to the next level. These brand collaborations not only help to strengthen the identity of the film but also help to bring the musical into new lives.

Another important aspect of this film’s promotion has been its inclusion of its source material. The stage production of “Wicked,” which debuted on stage in 2003, has cultivated its fanbase through its 20+ years on The Great White Way.

Rather than neglecting the original stage musical, the film has made an effort to pay homage to it in several ways, including hosting a special screening of the film for former stage Elphabas and Glindas.

I think the promotional opportunities that have been made available for “Wicked” are a touching reflection of change in the film world. In an industry that is undoubtedly male-dominated, it is refreshing to see a film focused on the bond between two, unique women being celebrated in the way “Wicked” has been.

“Wicked” and its partnerships represent the true value that stories about those who may feel unseen hold.