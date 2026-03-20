How to have the perfect Spring refresh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A note to start off

Spring is on its way! It’s time to start brushing off the snow, putting on our cute rain boots, and getting ready to start seeing flowers. I know winter may not have been the most fun for most of us, but with spring on the way, things are sure to be looking up! This article is meant to serve as a bit of a guide on how to have a good spring refresh in order to properly prepare for spring.

A spring mindset

One of the most important things to do when heading into spring is to make sure you have a good mindset and a ‘game plan’. It’s important that you do your best to leave your winter blues behind and head into spring with fresh energy. I typically enjoy getting into this mindset through journaling, so I’ve gone ahead and gathered some of my favorite spring journal prompts for you today!

What are you most looking forward to this spring?

What will you miss about winter? What will you not miss about it?

What habits or routines do you wish to incorporate into your life for spring?

Where in your life do you want/could use a fresh start?

What does a fresh start look like in the different areas of your life?

What do I love about myself?

What does the word ‘beautiful’ mean to me? What would I consider beautiful?

What is something I can do today for myself for self-care?

What is one thing you want more of in your life? What can you do to get more of it?

Setting some goals

Spring creates the perfect opportunity to refresh your goals or even set new ones. Personally, I see spring as the real marker of a new year and when I truly feel a reset is needed. This is the perfect time to look at your goals, what you’ve achieved, and what feels no longer as important versus what still does, etc.

Set your main priorities for the season. I’m a big fan of a 12-week year, where you plan your goals for the next 12 weeks rather than for the next year. If you’re reading this during March, you have time before the beginning of April, when the next 12-week year would begin. If you’re not seeing this at an ideal point, I still recommend resetting and starting a 12-week year. It doesn’t really matter when your 12-week year plan takes place; starting on your goals sooner rather than later is almost always better!

I know so many people who tell you to set specific goals, but I actually recommend that if you’re anything like me, where specific goals often make you feel discouraged if you’re unable to achieve them, you set vague goals. Watching Lexi Merritt’s YouTube video “Why I plan my life on a science fair board (and you should, too!)” changed my perspective quite a bit on how I work towards goals and the goals I set from the beginning. She talks about both the 12-week year plan, setting vague goals, and planning out your life creatively.

bringing positivity into your life

I feel like spring is a great time to do things that bring you happiness and make you feel good. Prioritize self-care, taking care of yourself and do the things that make you happy! My day always feels brightened when I get myself some cute flowers whenever I can, or when I get a small present for myself. A good tip I’ve heard is to give yourself love in the love language you most enjoy receiving.

If you love quality time, make sure you set time aside to give yourself that quality time. If you love words of affirmation, I recommend looking into working on positive self-talk, journaling and affirmations. Overall, taking care of yourself and doing the things that make you happy is extremely important!

some cottagecore activities

One thing I love about spring is how nice it is outside and how perfect it is for different outdoor (and even some indoor) activities! I find it’s important to take advantage of the season by doing tons of fun activities! My all-time favorite activity to do is a picnic. I love getting a snack or a meal, packing it up with a bunch of little artsy activities or something to do and going and sitting outside to just relax.

Another activity I really enjoy during the spring is arts and crafts! Some of my favorites include painting literally anything, drawing, scrapbooking/junk journaling and so many other cute ideas I’ve seen all over Pinterest. I love those little craft kits you can get at different craft stores. Little painting kits with canvases and the little containers of paint with a little paint brush are so fun to get multiple of and work on with friends.

A good ol’ reset

Spring cleaning is an extremely common term and there’s a reason for this. I love a good spring refresh. I’d say it’s best to start by cleaning and decluttering your environment. Our moods can often greatly depend on the space around us. I’d suggest a declutter of your desk/study space, a closet refresh to change your wardrobe to some lighter clothes for the new season, and a good ol’ dusting and cleaning off of various surfaces.

Next, I’d recommend doing a bit of a digital reset as well. Check who you’re following, what your social media looks like, what apps you’ve been using and possibly even clear out some of your old photos. It’s important to make sure you’re following the right people who are a positive influence in your life. Don’t follow people you feel the need to constantly compare yourself to or people who make you feel bad in some way.

A final note

Thank you so much for reading through my article! I hope something in it can be of use to you in some way. I hope you have an amazing and flower-filled spring (unless you’re allergic, of course).