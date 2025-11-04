How to get over that mid-semester slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like I always start the semester off so strongly. I am on top of assignments and getting eight hours of sleep a night, while still making time for hobbies.

When the middle of the semester hits, it can start to feel like things are slipping out of control. There are more assignments, more exams, the weather is getting colder and many students start losing motivation.

As finals and the sweet release of winter break inch closer and closer, here are some ways that I’ve found can help maintain motivation to finish the semester as strongly as you started!

Use a planner

It is easy to get lost in the sea of assignments and exams that feel like they just keep coming, no matter how much work you do. The easiest way I’ve found to manage these swirling deadlines is to use a planner.

This sounds like the most general, basic advice. But when used effectively, a planner can really help you manage your time and assignments better. Many people jot things down in their planner and then put it away and don’t look at it again.

I often leave my planner open on my desk during the day so I can glance at it when I am working on assignments or checking my email.

With a weekly planner, you can track which assignments are due on each day. This allows you to visualize deadlines, rather than just seeing them on your computer or in your email.

I’ve found that my brain remembers things a bit better when I see them written down on paper. So, at the beginning of each new week, I will sit down with my planner and ensure that I have written down every assignment that is due that week.

Create a to-do list

Now that you have all your deadlines, exams and assignments written down, it can feel impossible to manage them all. It’s also easy to get overwhelmed with thinking everything needs to get done right away, all at once.

By creating a daily to-do list, you can divide this overwhelming workload into manageable days. It can be really helpful to give yourself attainable goals to get done each day.

For example, if you have an essay due on Sunday night, maybe your Monday to-do list says to write one page, and then another page on Tuesday, etc. This breaks down the task and also makes it so you are not spending six hours on Sunday night racing to meet the deadline.

Take days off

If you manage your to-do lists and planner, you can try to ensure you have one day completely free of school work. Maybe on Wednesday after class, you decide that will be your mid-week reset, so you take the night off from schoolwork.

When you create a schedule for yourself, it can make it really easy to plan for a free day, while still reaching your goals and deadlines. These reset days allow you to take a break from the stress of school and catch up on doing whatever you love.

I enjoy making one of my weekend days my day off so that I don’t have to worry about class or assignments. It gives my brain a break and a chance to catch up on a new book, show or try baking something new.

Prioritize self-care

It is also so important to make time for self-care, doing things you love. When we get too swamped with school, it’s easy for our hobbies to be the first things we put aside.

Taking the time to watch a couple of episodes of your favorite show, start a new craft or spend time with friends can motivate you to power through until the end of the semester.

Especially as the days get shorter, it can be really helpful to get outside during the daylight. Taking a quick walk to enjoy the fall colors and fresh air can give your brain the reset it needs to power through and get some work done.

Go out there and finish the semester strong. Thanksgiving break will be here before you know it!