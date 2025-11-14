How to experience Kent’s fashion scene

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kent State University’s fashion program is one of the best in the country, making this school and town a hot spot for fashion lovers. The university is ranked in the top 25 in the world, number 5 in the country, and according to Vogue, it is considered the best. There, of course, is a lively scene of designers and artists here, but beyond that, there is a whole community of fashion enthusiasts with an interest in every aspect of the fashion industry.

You can interact with people interested in fashion media, marketing, merchandising, designing, product development, modeling, photography and so much more. Whether you are new to Kent or have been here and want to experience more, here is your guide to fashion in Kent.

The number one thing I would recommend is going to the many annual fashion shows put on by the on-campus fashion organizations. Every semester, there are so many fashion shows across campus. They all have different themes and different venues and are, overall, really fun events to go to. It isn’t too hard to find them if you know where to look.

There are usually posters for them across campus, so if you pass a bulletin board, I recommend stopping and taking a look. You can also go to Instagram. Some of the organizations to look up that put on shows are Fashion Student Organization (FSO), Modista, The Sewing Circle, Fabric Pantry and many more. You can find more organizations on Kent State’s website under student organizations.

If you’re a student at Kent State, you can also get involved with these shows and organizations. They are always looking for designers, models and volunteers to help make the show happen, and for a lot of them, you don’t have to be a fashion student or even in the club to participate.

They are all different, so you have to look at their rules. It is also a lot of fun to get involved in the clubs in general. They all hold meetings and fun events, and it is a great way to meet other people interested in fashion.

There is also Kent State’s fashion week that happens every year towards the end of the spring semester. There are so many events that happen that week, from marketplaces to tours, workshops and lectures. The big event that happens is the Annual Fashion Show, which is put on by the School of Fashion for designers, including the BFA students and selected by a panel of judges. It is a huge show that, in 2025, featured 41 designers and 161 looks.

There are other things you can do year-round here at Kent, like going to the Kent State University Museum. They have amazing exhibits like a collection of Katherine Hepburn clothing, but the museum is also changing all the time, so keep an eye out to see all the new exhibitions that come through.

Some are modern, historic, costumes, jewelry and everything you could want to see to learn about fashion. You can also get involved with the museum if you’re a student by joining the Kent State Museum Society.

If you are more into shopping for clothes, there are many local businesses downtown to explore. If you’re into secondhand, there’s Sun In Leo and Branded. If you’re into boutiques, there’s Always Indie and Tiger Rae. If you want some jewelry to enhance your outfit, there are Squirrel City Jewelers and Midnight Fairy Jewelry. Those are a couple, but downtown is pretty walkable, so just walk around and explore.

There are so many things to see in this vibrant fashion community, so my biggest tip is to get involved and go to events.