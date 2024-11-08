How to be the hostess with the mostest: Friendsgiving edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Join me in planning and preparing to host the best Friendsgiving celebration of the year! This gathering is one of the biggest events of the season, especially since friends will be back home from college for the first time in a while. This time of year can be bittersweet, with the conflicting feelings and minor stressors of being back home, but it’s still a wonderful feeling to be surrounded by family and friends.

In this article, I’ll teach you how to properly host, plan and prepare a memorable Friendsgiving celebration on a college-friendly budget.

First, let’s talk about creating and sending out invitations. This is an easy and creative way to get everyone excited to celebrate. Choosing the right date for your Friendsgiving also requires a little thought. Most people go out the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, and schedules can vary depending on family commitments, so it’s essential to discuss plans with your friends and family before sending out the final invitations. I usually choose the Friday evening after Thanksgiving or the weekend for our gathering. There are some super cute and easy-to-use templates available for free or for purchase on Etsy or Canva to use for making your invitations.

Next, to host a great Friendsgiving, you need delicious food and drinks. I usually ask friends and family to bring a dish to share and communicate with the group about who’s bringing what. Setting up a buffet-style table with a variety of options ensures that everyone’s dietary restrictions are accommodated. I suggest making a charcuterie board or sweet potato casserole for a reliable crowd-pleaser. We also love buffalo chicken dip, ham and cheese croissants and even chicken fried rice. This is a great opportunity to incorporate some different menu items beyond the usual Thanksgiving dish. For dessert, consider an ice cream sundae bar, along with brownies, cookies and pies.

Supplying and bringing cocktails can be tricky, but as long as you and your friends are responsible, a little can go a long way. I recommend offering light, easy cocktails and mixers, while also including non-alcoholic beverages for everyone to enjoy. Having food and water accessible at all times can be a lifesaver. Our favorites include espresso martinis, autumn spritzes, vodka cranberry cocktails and wine. For non-alcoholic options, try apple cider, fall mock-tails and sparkling non-alcoholic wine.

Additionally, choosing your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving outfit is one of my favorite parts of planning the celebration. First, we need to pick a great going-out look for Wednesday night.

Take some inspiration from Alix Earle and remember it’s essential to bring your best nonchalant effort to this outfit. I’d suggest starting with a fitted top paired with classy trouser pants or jeans, kitten heels, a statement bag and some gold jewelry.

For Thanksgiving dinner, I would opt for a more family-friendly outfit. A pair of trouser pants, a midi skirt or a dress layered with a cozy sweater are easy options. My family usually goes for a comfy-cute look for Thanksgiving dinner. I love wearing flowy, wide-leg pants with a sweater, Uggs and my apron for baking treats!

For Friendsgiving, outfit ideas could include a mini skirt, sheer tights, boots and a stylish sweater on top. A cute fall addition to this look would be a bow or headband in the hair. Blair Waldorf would be so proud!

Setting the table can be one of the most enjoyable prepping activities, and it allows the host, friends and family to get creative with simple hacks. I suggest using small pumpkins, candlesticks, flowers and plain brown or white paper as a table runner. Set out crayons, colored pencils and markers so that your guests can doodle on the paper throughout the night. Who knows? A masterpiece could be made that’ll be perfect for hanging later in a gold, ornate frame to capture these memories. Personalized place cards and menus can elevate the table setting, as can decorating glasses and utensils. There are countless table setting inspiration pictures on Pinterest as well.

No Friendsgiving is complete without a fun game. While classic games like Cards Against Humanity are always a hit, consider adding a unique twist with an Anonymous Celebrity Game. Prepare small slips of white paper with the names of celebrities or humorous statements like “most likely to…” and have everyone guess who each one refers to—whether it’s a celebrity or a friend! This is a great way to personalize the night and involve everyone. Don’t forget to bring a film camera, Polaroid or digital camera to capture the memories. Create a designated photo area with props like fall leaves, pumpkins or a fun backdrop, and encourage your friends to take candid shots throughout the evening.

Now that you’ve planned your theme, menu and activities, it’s time to send out those invitations! Be sure to include all the details, including what everyone should bring!

Friendsgiving is all about gratitude, laughter and good food shared with the people you love. With these tips, your gathering is sure to be memorable. So gather your friends, prepare for an evening filled with joy and most importantly, enjoy every moment! Happy Friendsgiving!