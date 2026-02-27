How art is medicine to the soul

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Art is a range of many things. So many people think that you have to have insane talent in order to pursue any interest in the world of art. That is not true. You may be wondering why that is – let me tell you why everyone can and should pursue some form of art.

You should not worry about whether you have the talent for a certain thing, because it will build and improve with each challenge you take on. Oh, and if you are someone with the mindset of “Oh well, it is too late to learn,” it is absolutely not. Who put a restriction on learning and expressing ourselves?

So, let me walk you through various art forms and how they can evoke the soul in ways that other things can’t. I am listing 10 here, but there are endless ways to explore and create art.

. Painting Painting is awesome! It is one of my favorite creative art forms. By allowing mindfulness and a space for you and your canvas (or whichever surface you choose to paint on), you can enter a world of peace, presence and a place for processing thoughts while simultaneously giving your brain a break. . Drawing With drawing, you can also explore and create worlds within your given surface. There are endless possibilities for adventure and formulation. . Crafting Crafting holds endless possibilities, too. You can create so many things. There are never-ending options for creation that you can explore. With crafting, you can make decor for your house, little gifts, jewelry, trinkets and so, so much more. The world can truly be your oyster. . Dancing I’ve had experience with dance nearly all of my life; it holds so many forms. There’s ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and so many more. Expressing yourself through movement without words can help bring out the emotions that words cannot convey. . Singing Singing allows emotion to pour out in whichever way you may choose. Sing in the shower, sing outside and sing throughout your house. It feels nice to sing, and it allows you to let out stress. Try it, even if you feel like you don’t quite know how, you’ve got it! . Sculpture This one definitely can take some practice, but seeing progress makes it so worth it. Use wood, clay, metal etc., whichever one calls to you the most. Do be sure to take the proper steps when learning, though, and take the correct precautions. . Reading Reading is beneficial to your brain and soul in various ways. Through time spent reading, you develop more critical thinking skills, more empathy and a better understanding of yourself and others. It can help you to become the person that you aspire to be. . Writing Writing creates a world, helps you to express yourself and is incredibly beneficial. It is also so versatile, as you can use it for many things; letters for others, writing your own books or entries, journaling and so much more. . Performing Arts You can allow yourself to live on the stage vicariously by watching others (perhaps you relate to the character’s story, or you simply also yearn to be on stage). Or, you can go firsthand to experience the adrenaline of stepping onto the stage and giving it your all. . Music You can listen to it, make it and explore various genres surrounding it. Through instrumentals, voice and more, the music world is spontaneous and versatile. It holds a space for every soul and every emotion.

What is so amazing about all of these things is that nothing you make will ever be the same as anyone else’s. Don’t be afraid of creating something “bad.” Nothing you make is ever bad, and art is subjective. We are all our own worst critics. Allow yourself to flow freely and express in ways your soul may need.