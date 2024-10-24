The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is that magical time of year again when it is time to start brainstorming your Halloween costume! Of course, there is always the classic costumes like a witch, vampire or black cat that never go out of style.

However, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to express yourself and let your creativity shine! Let’s take a minute to explore the hottest trends in pop culture from this year to get inspiration for your costume…

Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked

“Are you a good witch or a bad witch?” Even though “Wicked” does not come to theaters until after Halloween, the marketing, advertising and hype for this movie has already taken off! This would be a great duo costume, or you can rock Ariana Grande’s Glinda or Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba solo!

Chappell Roan

Our Midwest Princess has been committed to giving us numerous iconic looks and costumes this year, making it quite a challenge to narrow them down to just one.

Some looks to consider may be her Statue of Liberty costume from the Governors Ball, Tiny Desk Concert performance, “Good Luck Babe!” VMA’s performance, to the album cover of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

There certainly is “A Lot Going On At The Moment” when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. The couple began dating publicly in September 2023 and have been seen together at various NYC restaurants, Coachella, the U.S. Open tennis championships and Super Bowl LVIII.

4. Joker and Harley Quinn from Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker and Harley Quinn have somewhat become classic Halloween costumes already, but with the release of “Joker: Folie á Deux” this month, these costumes won’t be going out of style anytime soon!

5. Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega: “Taste” Music Video

These two have had an impactful and significant year in pop culture. Carpenter kicked off her “Short n’ Sweet” tour following the release of her hit album and Ortega starred in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

Also now, another one of them being the “Taste” music video inspired by the movie “Death Becomes Her.” In the video, Carpenter and Ortega become the duo we never knew we needed.

6. Challengers

Is it safe to say “Challengers” was the movie of the summer? If you too believe this claim, use Halloween as the opportunity to show off your inner Tashi Duncan.

7. Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter”

Following the success of “Cowboy Carter,” Western fashion trends have been on the rise. Take inspiration from Beyoncé’s album cover, music videos or even looks from the “Renaissance World Tour” last year to create your unique look!

8. Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader

With “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” coming to Netflix this past summer, viewers were captivated by the inspiring stories of the women and the dedication, determination and bravery they put into making the team. The uniform itself is instantly recognizable!

9. “The Bear” Chefs

“Yes, chef!” With “The Bear” sweeping award ceremonies within the past year, this costume may be the easiest to pull off. All you truly need to bring this look together is a plain white tee and a chef’s coat!

I hope you enjoyed exploring some of the hottest trends in pop culture from this year to get inspiration for your costume this fall!