HAGS Kent State: Things to do before your summer starts

As the school year comes to an end, many of us remember the endless memories we’ve made during our time here at Kent State. As you look back at your year, I’m sure the countless exams, spontaneous friendships, last-minute plans, sticky situationships and late-night study sessions never slipped your mind.

Hopefully, for the most part, you were able to have a stress-free year and achieve whatever goals you set for yourself. Though it’s coming to an end, the spring semester is not over yet, and neither is the fun. Before you leave, whether it’s for now or because your time at Kent State has officially ended, if you find yourself wanting to get out and do something fun or stimulating, here are some events and places to go to before your summer starts!

KIC Events

Before you go, there are so many events to go to right here on campus! If you don’t know what KIC (Kent Interhall Council) is, in a nutshell, every dorm building on campus has a council that plans events specifically for the students that live in that building. If you don’t have an active council, don’t worry, any event thrown by a hall council welcomes all Kent State students regardless of where they live.

Clubs like Kent State’s Sister Circle, BUS (Black United Students), FAB (Flash Activity Board) and many more are having their last events of the school year, and you don’t want to miss out. Check their Instagram pages and keep a lookout for any posters around campus.

Dorm buildings, the Kent State Student Center and the Kent State Center for Performing Arts are all great places to check for any upcoming events. I can recall the number of events I was informed about solely because I happened to be passing a bulletin board, and a poster caught my eye.

Downtown Kent

Downtown Kent has a lot to offer, so if you need to get off campus and want to see a different part of Kent, pay it a little visit. Personally, my favorite part of downtown lies in all the fun activities you can find yourself doing.

The Kent Stage is a performance venue, so if you want to see a show, go check it out, and the May Market will be hitting the streets before the semester is over. Don’t miss a single chance to do something fun and exciting while simultaneously studying for your exams. Downtown Kent offers students an opportunity to relax and take in the fresh air, so take a break and enjoy your last few days on campus.

Design Innovation Day

Don’t forget Design Innovation Day, a day where Kent State celebrates its students’ creativity, as well as highlighting outstanding student-led projects. Keep your eyes open and ask around; the semester is coming to an end, so regardless of whether this is your last year or your first one, end it with a bang. Take advantage of all the great organizations Kent has to offer and, most importantly, enjoy your summer!