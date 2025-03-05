Gracie Abrams bares all for Cosmopolitan’s ‘Love Issue’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just a few weeks ago the always candid singer-songwriter, Gracie Abrams, partnered with Cosmopolitan for their “Love Issue” and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. The article, titled “Calling dibs on Gracie Abrams for Valentine’s Day,” is a love letter to the person she’s becoming, touching on meaningful topics such as what a healthy relationship looks like and what it means to feel secure in yourself and your relationships.

The shoot for the article features Abrams in playful and somewhat scandalous silhouettes created by soft and silky fabrics. Each look is simplistic to pair well with the plain purple background, yet they all have some serious flirtatious edge. The mood this shoot created was perfect for the month of love.

The cover image has Abrams in a pink bra, light pink and yellow paisley slip skirt, a beaded stone choker and a pair of iridescent silver Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.

A chic bob has also been her haircut of choice recently and I can’t say I’m complaining! The sharply chopped edges that taper in towards her chin highlight her prominent jawline and contrast the softer style of the shoot’s chosen garments making her look graceful and fierce at the same time.

As a recently appointed ambassador for Chanel, it’s only fitting the shoot also features Abrams in the designer brand. She was dressed in an empire waist style lavender monogrammed Chanel slip dress that had a delicate flower applique sewn onto the center of the chest. The youthful style of the dress aided her softer features and big eyes to create a doll-like appearance all around.

Every look was styled with minimal makeup, opting to let Abrams’ natural beauty seamlessly pair with the bare clothing. The sultry stare that adorns her face in every photo does more than what an intricate makeup look could for this shoot.

One of the most revealing looks for the photoshoot had Abrams in a simple purple tank and a pair of Pretties underwear. The outfit was finished off with my personal favorite piece from the shoot, a fun and extremely furry pair of ERL’s Shearling Boots.

Credit for the chic styling and photography of the shoot can also go to the owner of ERL, Eli Russell Linnetz.

A little more Chanel was featured through a set of earrings, alongside a pair of white Colleen Allen boots from her Spring/Summer ’25 collection. The look also consisted of a flouncy white lace slip skirt, a light pink baby tee and one white lace glove.

While all of the looks for the shoot were fun and flirty, the ruffles on the skirt used for this outfit make it the most playful out of the collection. The implied movement of the skirt paired with the messily tied bows on the boots and the use of a youthful baby tee really up the fun!

With her teasing head tilt and doe eyes, it’s safe to say Abrams knows how to capture attention. The shoot was nothing short of alluringly seductive and I can only hope she decides to branch out more like this in the future.